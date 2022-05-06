WATCH NOW: Parents, teachers hear each other out on cellphones, classroom management and discipline in KUSD classrooms during listening session

A listening session brought together teachers, parents and elected officials to discuss everything from student discipline to classroom management and other issues in Kenosha Unified Thursday night.

Newly elected School Board member Eric Meadows facilitated a discussion that focused on hearing what they had to say during the session held at Kenosha's Northside Library. About 15-20 people attended. Meadows emphasized that the meeting wasn’t district sponsored but one he called independently to hear from the community.

“Discipline in the classrooms has been on the decline over the last few years. Do you guys agree with that sentiment?” asked Meadows.

“To an extent,” said Scott Coey, a Bradford High School social studies teacher.

Coey said it depends on the school building and that building’s administrator. He said while he believes Bradford Principal Brian Geiger has done a good job with handling discipline, but teachers know when they need additional support, and aren’t receiving it.

“Any special ed teacher knows when they’ve funneled too many kids and too many individualized educational plans,” said Coey. “It’s unmanageable.”

Cell phones 'biggest issue'

Coey also said students using cell phones in the classroom is “by far the biggest issue I would say I face.” Coey likened their use to an “addiction.”

Karen Kempinen, a retired Kenosha Unified special education teacher, said discipline “isn’t given out equally.”

“I saw a real difference when I was at a manifestation hearing for my students when they committed what would technically be an expellable offense. But a manifestation hearing is to decide whether (the behavior) is a manifestation of their disability,” she said. “And, white girls …could do whatever, and they never were expelled. And, other groups of children would have the book thrown at them.”

Kempinen, agreed with Coey on the issue of cell phone use, but it isn’t just on the students.

“Even before I retired, which was 10 years ago, the worst offenders with the phones was the parents texting their kids,” she said.

A decade ago, she said that when she’d tell students to put their phones away, they’d be embarrassed.

“That’s completely gone,” she said. Parents should call the office and not be texting their kids while they’re in class, she added.

“Now, it’s just out of control,” said Kempinen, who is a substitute teacher. “Fights get staged on phones and because of social media, they get likes. Phones are horrible, not to mention how it fragments kids attention.”

Meadows, who also served a substitute teacher before he was elected to the board last month, noted how many students also wore ear buds in class.

“My personal experience was that there was a lot of distraction because of technology,” he said.

Newly elected School Board member Kristine Schmaling, who also attended the meeting, wondered what could be done.

Coey said that it needs to be a partnership and said he would ask parents what they think.

“What’s within reason that parents are willing to accept, too?” he said.

Schmaling wondered if there was a cell phone policy, like the dress code, that could be enforced.

“So if cell phones are being a hindrance to learning … you could say fine, don’t learn. I don’t know,” said Schmaling, who is strict with her children about cell phones.

John Herrin, a Kenosha resident who is an administrator in a high school district in Illinois, said it has instituted a policy whereby students enter the classroom and leave their cell phones in assigned hanging slots.

“They don’t get to take the phone out again until at the end of class,” he said.

Dress code

Some parents were concerned that the dress code wasn’t being enforced contributing to additional distractions.

Coey maintained that cell phones were the greater distraction, but agreed that in terms of students presenting themselves professionally in the world they dress appropriately.

Meadows, a former Boy Scout leader, recalled how some of the scouts would complain about having to wear a uniform.

“I’d always tell them that, `you behave differently when you dress differently’,” he said. “If you’re wearing a tie anywhere, you tend to be more professional than when you’re wearing sweatpants and a T-shirt.”

Kristi Koschkee, a LakeView Technology Academy teacher, dean of students and an instructional coach, viewed discipline as a “classroom attitude issue.”

“I don’t know that we do a good job as a district in working with teachers on how to build relationships with kids and how to have classroom management,” she said. At LakeView, she said that 85 percent of the discipline issues she reviews are classroom attitude issues.

“They’re things that could’ve been dealt with had that teacher been trained properly … it’s little things,” she said.

If students are on their phones, she said, a teacher can calmly tell them they need to put their phones away and not engage in any further discussion.

“It’s little things that teachers do that creates that classroom environment, that trust,” she said.

Later, Schmaling wondered what could be done to help teachers who struggle with classroom management.

“We have to get control of the discipline,” she said, suggesting teacher mentors.

“Some of it can be taught and some of it can’t,” said Koschkee. She recommended that teachers sit and watch other teachers who are successful in managing their classrooms. Schmaling wanted to know whether principals could ask them.

“There’s something odd in education where nobody wants to hurt anyone’s feelings,” Koschkee said.

Kempinen added that the “truth is many administrators are afraid of the kids,” she said.

“This is just one way to get a hold of discipline in the classroom and mentoring from your peers is one of the best ways to do that,” Schmaling said.

