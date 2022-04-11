WATCH NOW: Read Across Kenosha community literacy event engages 2,000 students throughout county

The United Way of Kenosha County recently held its Read Across Kenosha community literacy event with six live readings Downtown at its 5500 Sixth Ave. office along with students and teachers who participated with community leaders.

Students from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade in programs and classrooms across the county were engaged in the coordinated live virtual event via Zoom, including All Saints Catholic School, Salem Consolidated Grade School, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Salem Grade School, St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Westosha Head Start and multiple Kenosha Unified elementary schools.

In total, 84 educators registered for the live readings with an estimated 2,000 students tuning in, according to Marisa Markowski, resource development manager for the local United Way.

Previously known as the annual Readers Are Leaders event, this year’s celebration of reading was organized through a new partnership with Kenosha Unified, which was held with COVID-19 safety protocols last month prior to the district’s lifting of masking requirements and other restrictions.

The United Way invited local leaders, businesses and organizations to participate via prerecorded or live virtual readings. Guest readers included Beth Ormseth, Kenosha Unified interim superintendent; Unified School Board President Yolanda Adams; Bryan Albrecht, CEO and president of Gateway Technical College; and Zina Haywood, Gateway executive vice president and provost, among others. A total of 17 readers participated, Markowski said.

This year’s book selections featured diverse authors and titles guided by National Education Association’s recommendations for Read Across America. Titles included “Families Belong” by Dan Saks, “Saturday” by Oge Mora, “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman and more.

The event was sponsored by Gateway Technical College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and LMI Packaging in Pleasant Prairie.

A Facebook fundraiser with a goal to raise $2,500 was also held to help provide books to 260 classrooms in the Kenosha Unified School District.

Read Across Kenosha March 2 community literacy event Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Forest Park Elementary was one of about 40 schools to participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community … Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year’s United Way of Kenosha County’s Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year's United Way of Kenosha County's Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held… Forest Park Read Across America 2022 Students at Forest Park Elementary participate in this year’s United Way of Kenosha County’s Read Across Kenosha community literacy event held…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.