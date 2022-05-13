WATCH NOW: Wheatland School art students resume mural capturing 20th Century events

WHEATLAND — For 7th and 8th graders in Brittani Samuel’s advanced art classes at Wheatland School the year has been a real trip — through time, that is.

Her students have resumed what had become a tradition by adding their own touch to a massive mural. The artwork takes its viewers on a visual tour through all 10 decades of the 20th Century. The colorful mural is filled with dozens of student paintings of significant historical events, cultural trends, entertainment, sports and the people who defined or influenced them over the 100-year period.

The mural, which takes up both walls of the corridor that leads to the school’s media center, originated about a decade ago with now retired teacher Patricia Howe, according to Administrator Marty McGinley.

Construction and remodeling during the 2018-19 school year halted the perennial artistic endeavor leaving portions of the walls with gaps as doors were moved and taken away. Two years ago, Samuel was tasked with enlisting students to restore the paintings and to add new ones. Then, the pandemic hit.

“I had started this process before COVID came and then all of that occurred, so it was a little bit weird the last few years,” she said. In March 2020, the halls were empty as the state ordered the end to in-person learning at the start of the pandemic.

“This year, I was able to start working on this. I have a great group of kids this year,” she said. “I thought this was a perfect project.”

The students don’t paint just anything on the walls. There are representations of World War I, baseball's Babe Ruth, the Pink Panther, boxing great Muhammad Ali, MTV, Star Wars, the fall of the Berlin Wall and space exploration, among them.

“The (students) get to do some research on what they’re going to add. Then they sketch it out, draw it out and then they can partner up with (classmates),” she said. “It’s been pretty cool.”

Eighth grader Sophie Larsen chose to revive the Roaring '20s dance step known as “The Charleston.” The painting was already started, but it also had gotten a little ragged. It was time to spruce it up, according to Sophie.

“It was half way done because they re-did the wall,” she said. “So, I just chose to re-do it and make it look a little newer."

Seventh grade student Cassidy Cupp, who has a keen interest in graphic design, put her stamp on the wall with a rendition of “The Lady and the Tramp” from the movie of the same name. The animated show was first released n theaters in 1955 and re-released in theaters as recently as 1986.

“It was my favorite old-school movie and I thought it was cute to paint,” said Cassidy, who worked on the piece for about three weeks. The process was arduous at times, but in the end she said: “I was glad I painted this.”

For Haven Young, a seventh grader, the 1970s has a special spot in her heart as she sketched and painted iconic images, including San Rio’s Hello Kitty and friends and that green van a certain Great Dane and his gang of fun-loving, meddling mystery-solving kids never leave home without.

“I chose The Mystery Machine and the San Rio drawings because they’re from my favorite shows,” Haven said. “I really liked doing it. It’s really fun. I’m glad I got the opportunity to do it.”

