Youth as Resources welcomes new board members, accepts service award nominees

United Way of Kenosha County has announced the kickoff the Youth As Resources program in the community for the 2022-23 project funding cycle.

YAR is a youth-led funding organization that grants annual awards to youth-designed community service projects in Kenosha County. It empowers youth to speak up for and address community needs.

The program fosters complete youth involvement, including leading the approved service projects and reviewing and allocating grant funds.

This year’s YAR board members include nine youth members, representing grades 9-12 from across eight local schools, as well as two adult board members with all executive officer positions being filled by student members.

The board and officers include: President Abbey Proctor, a senior, home instruction; Vice President Lauren Palmieri, a junior at St. Joseph Academy; Treasurer Jovan Joseph, a freshman at Logos Online School; Secretary Ella Sager, a sophomore at Westosha Central; Parliamentarian Alison Voss of Zion-Benton Township High School; Endowment Committee member Hera First, a sophomore at Harborside Academy; Endowment Committee member Jacob Krumrie, a sophomore at St. Joseph Academy; Madelynn Drissel a freshman at Paris Consolidated School; Tess Callahan, a junior at Tremper High School; Nina Lall, a junior at Bradford High School; and Alejandria Galarza, of the Kenosha Public Library.

“I am excited to begin my third year on the YAR Board as I continue to develop my leadership skills in my role as president,” said Proctor. “This year, the Board welcomed several new members who I know will have the same wonderful opportunity to grow in leadership and who will be able to bring new perspectives and goals to the program. We cannot wait to see what community service ideas the youth of Kenosha County come up with and present to the Board this year!”

YAR is also seeking to add new adult board members. Responsibilities include attending the YAR board meetings on the third Tuesday of each month (September through May, excluding December) and participating in the decision-making process for giving grant awards to youth designed service projects.

Adult board members must also participate in committee work to encourage grant applications and increase awareness of the YAR Board in the community. Adult board members are expected to take the lead from youth board members while guiding them as they learn skills related to professionalism and board management.

Youth as Resources is made possible by a partnership between United Way of Kenosha County and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

“Youth As Resources is an incredible opportunity for youth in our community to develop their skills while making a difference in the areas important to them,” said Erica Ness, positive youth development educator at Extension Kenosha County. “This program is proof that youth are both our present and our future. They are ready to step up and lead now, and I am proud to coordinate a program that supports them to do so.”

“United Way of Kenosha County and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension are excited to once again be partnering with Youth as Resources to help bring student ideas to life,” said Carolynn Friesch, chief executive officer at United Way of Kenosha County. “We look forward to being a part of the impact empowered youth make in our community this year.”

Kenosha County Youth as Resources was developed out of a need to make the youth of Kenosha County feel more connected to their community. YAR is youth-led board and a grant-giving program that funds youth-designed community service projects in Kenosha County. Youth, with guidance from adults, design projects to address a community need and apply to YAR grants, which are awarded up to $500 to fund supplies for the project. The Youth as Resources Board reads all applications, invites youth groups to present project proposals, and allocates funds.

For more information, visit kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar.

