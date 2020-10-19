ELCA Outreach Center offers shoes and socks to children in need

Rogan’s Shoes and BOBS from Skechers is partnering with the ELCA Outreach Center to donate new shoes and socks to children in need. More than 1,000 pairs each of shoes from Skechers and socks from Soles4Souls are scheduled to be distributed Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The donation is part of an effort to address the needs of low-income children and families in the Kenosha area. Remaining socks and shoes will be distributed during the rest of the year through the ELCA Outreach Center free clothing closet program.

Through the global nonprofit organization Soles4Souls, BOBS from Skechers helps children affected by poverty, homelessness and natural disasters. The movement has donated new shoes to more than 16 million kids in the United States and 60 countries around the world.

The distribution is set to take place during part of the Mobile Market visit from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave.. Social distancing will be in place and face masks (available on site) will be required.

The Mobile Market offers anyone discounted produce, dairy products, vegetables and other groceries. New clothes will also be distributed.

