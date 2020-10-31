Election 2020: County may break records

The machines are prepped, sanitizer is stocked and the forecast calls for a high Presidential Election turnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have high hopes for Kenosha County to break previous voter records,” said Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin, adding she is projecting 75 percent voter turnout overall. “Though it’s a high estimate, the weather forecast is promising with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Election days without rain or snow tend to have a better turnout.”
Getting to the polls
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Any elector waiting in line to vote at the time the polls officially close will be permitted to vote.
Door-to-door transportation is available for any Kenosha County resident who needs a ride to the polls. Rides are available through Care-A-Van (east of I-94), Western Kenosha County Transit (west of I-94) and the Volunteer Transportation (countywide) services.
“We’ve been able to offer it for all four elections this year,” said Carolyn Feldt, manager of elder and disability services at the county Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Those who need a ride are asked to call Monday to make an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling Care-A-Van at 262-658-9093, Western Kenosha County Transit at 888-203-3498, or Volunteer Transportation at 262-842-7433. Or, call ADRC at 262-605-6646.
“We will also accommodate same-day requests on Tuesday if we have availability,” Feldt said.
COVID-19 protocols
Similar health protocols and social distancing will be followed as were in place during the election in April and the primary.
“The Wisconsin Election Commission has been diligent in helping us obtain the sanitizing supplies the polling places need,” Bachochin said. “This year, I have personally filled over 180 bottles of spray hand/surface sanitizer. I have distributed over 240 bottles of hand sanitizer, 250 packages of sanitizing wipes, 1,500 masks, 1,500 latex gloves, and more to our municipalities. The polling places are well supplied to keep them safe and sanitized.”
Some municipal clerks are asking voters who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 to consider curbside voting, such as is available to voters with a disability.
“We ask if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID, do not come into the building, please call the office and someone will assist you to vote in your vehicle,” Paddock Lake village clerk Michelle Shramek, said.
Bachochin said each polling place will have a procedure to allow the voter to indicate they need to curbside vote.
“The polling place may have signs outside with a phone number, specific parking spots to park in for curbside voting, a doorbell to ring for curbside, or a greeter outside to initiate this process,” Bachochin said. “Any voter who is immuno-compromised, was exposed to or has symptoms of COVID-19 or has a disability must be allowed to curbside vote.”
Curbside voting
Bachochin said voters planning to vote curbside should contact their clerk ahead of time if possible. The following curbside voting procedure is a typical example of the process:
- Curbside voters will be asked to confirm they are unable to enter the polling place due to disability. The Wisconsin Elections Commission affirmed that being immunocompromised or having symptoms of COVID-19 are included in this status.
- After affirming, the voter will be asked to provide a photo ID. The ID can be shown through the car window. The voter will not sign the poll book.
- The poll worker will provide a ballot. It is recommended that the voter open their window just enough that a ballot can be slid through to promote social distancing. A privacy sleeve will be provided to place the ballot in after voting.
- The poll worker will bring the ballot inside and insert it into the ballot box or tabulator.
Expect lines
Clerks countywide said voters should expect lines and are asking for the public to have patience.
Bachochin said she is confident the community will respect the process and there will be no disturbances.
“For every election, law enforcement is quickly and readily available if needed,” Bachochin said. “They are aware that when a large group gathers issues may arise. There is a judge and an assistant DA assigned to the clerk for any issues that may come up on election day.”
To find out where to vote visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote.
A list of polling locations can also be found at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/11509/Type-D---Polling-Places.
