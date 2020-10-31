Election 2020: County may break records

“We will also accommodate same-day requests on Tuesday if we have availability,” Feldt said.

COVID-19 protocols

Similar health protocols and social distancing will be followed as were in place during the election in April and the primary.

“The Wisconsin Election Commission has been diligent in helping us obtain the sanitizing supplies the polling places need,” Bachochin said. “This year, I have personally filled over 180 bottles of spray hand/surface sanitizer. I have distributed over 240 bottles of hand sanitizer, 250 packages of sanitizing wipes, 1,500 masks, 1,500 latex gloves, and more to our municipalities. The polling places are well supplied to keep them safe and sanitized.”

Some municipal clerks are asking voters who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 to consider curbside voting, such as is available to voters with a disability.

“We ask if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID, do not come into the building, please call the office and someone will assist you to vote in your vehicle,” Paddock Lake village clerk Michelle Shramek, said.

Bachochin said each polling place will have a procedure to allow the voter to indicate they need to curbside vote.