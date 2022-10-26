ELECTION 2022: Hibsch, McGuire face off again in Assembly District 64 race

The Kenosha News has sent a questionnaire to all local candidates seeking office in the upcoming fall midterm election. They were asked identical key questions about their candidacy.

District 64 of the State Assembly encompasses the City of Kenosha’s north side, eastern Somers and extends into the southeastern portion of Racine County, including all of the Village of Elmwood Park, a portion of Mount Pleasant and a small portion of the City of Racine.

Democrat incumbent State Rep. Tip McGuire first won the position during a special general election in 2019 and was reelected in 2020. This is not the first run for Republican challenger Ed Hibsch. The pair last faced off in 2020.

Hibsch, 64, is a Village of Somers resident. He has Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and is the owner and operator of EWH Transportation, a local limousine service. Hibsch describes himself as a “political outsider” with no previous political office experience.

McGuire, 35, also a Village of Somers resident. He attended Marquette University and University of Wisconsin Law School. He is the current State representative, and was previously an assistant district attorney and a special prosecutor.

Below are the responses to the questions provided by the Kenosha News.

Why are you running for office?

Ed Hibsch: To give the people in Kenosha and Racine County a true voice in Madison. We need to address the issues that are important to people, which I have heard from talking to them firsthand. I have always had a passion to help people and welcome the opportunity to follow through on their concerns. I believe that every public office should be challenged and I’m not the type to complain about the way things are without taking action and getting involved. I talk to people every day for my work, but I have also gone door-to-door to meet and talk with constituents. I have my finger on the pulse of what my constituents are feeling. By representing them in Madison, I will let their voices be heard.

Tip McGuire: My top priority in the legislature has always been building a strong pathway to economic security and the middle class. Working families and small businesses are the backbone of our state, and we need a government that supports them. That’s why I worked across the aisle to pass key portions of my Main Street Recovery package, providing tax relief to working families and small businesses.

As a former Assistant District Attorney, public safety is deeply important to me. Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe, and I worked closely with Attorney General Josh Kaul to advance the Safer Wisconsin package - a $115 million public safety investment - to ensure our communities have the resources they need to prevent and combat crime while supporting victims.

What issues do you think are the most important for the office at this time?

Hibsch: The most important issue is public safety. I hear about it every day. Ever since the violent riots two years ago, people don’t feel safe. Trust in our elected leaders has eroded because of their inaction to contain the rioting and burning of buildings. I will never let that happen again, and will take immediate action to get law enforcement the resources they need. The second issue is the out of control inflation. Inflated gas and grocery prices are causing serious hardships to my constituents. I know firsthand how difficult it is, as this impacts my business greatly. This inflation was avoidable, but due to poor decisions made by our elected leaders, this is where we find ourselves. The third issue is parental rights in terms of what is being taught in schools and having expanded school choice.

McGuire: At a time when our state’s budget situation has never been better, working families and small businesses are having trouble making ends meet. It’s time to get that taxpayer money working for the taxpayers who need help. For working families to succeed, we need safe and healthy neighborhoods. My Safer Wisconsin plan would invest $115 million into ensuring our community has the resources it needs for public safety. It is also critical that we reject the extremism that animates an increasing amount of the Republican Party. Whether it’s the criminalization of abortion without exceptions for rape and incest, the election denialism that led to January 6, or the dangerous push for guns on school grounds, we need to stand up against extremism for common sense.

What do you think you will bring to the office?

Hibsch: The biggest thing that I will bring to this office is my wealth of real world experience working in a variety jobs and as a small business owner currently. I know the challenges that businesses face when bad policy decisions are forced upon them. Shutting down the economy during COVID was one of the most disastrous decisions ever made. Businesses are still suffering as a result. Additionally, I am a political outsider. I am not beholden to any special interest groups. I am not a career politician and have no intention to become one. I wish to serve this office long enough to do the hard work necessary to get Wisconsin back on track and make it the place we have all come to love.

McGuire: Serving my hometown in the legislature has been the greatest honor of my life. I am committed to fighting for my neighbors every day, and my history of working across the aisle to accomplish tax relief for working families and small businesses shows my dedication to this community. Government needs more people willing to work together, and I’ve shown that I can do that. In addition, as a former assistant district attorney, I worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement to combat crime and violence in Wisconsin, and I’ve used that knowledge to introduce legislation that would provide law enforcement with the tools they need to combat crime. By investing in working families and building safe and healthy neighborhoods, our communities can continue to grow and prosper.