County Board Chairman O'Day, Nyberg seek District 9 seat

Sitting County Board Chairman John James O’Day will face challenger Daniel Nyberg in the Kenosha County District 9 Supervisor race on the Tuesday, April 5 general election ballot.

The District 9 candidate represents Wards 38, 39, 40 and 62 in Kenosha. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the following polling locations: Ward 38 and 62, The Encounter Church—8900 34th Ave.; Ward 39, Southwest Library—7979 38th Ave.; Ward 40, Senior Citizen Center—2717 67th St.

O’Day, 8715 36th Ave., and Nyberg, 8207 44th Ave., were asked two questions related to their candidacy. Their responses appear in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office?

Nyberg: First, I’ve been asked by many different people several different times to run. People knew how I ran my business and thought I would make an excellent Supervisor. Then came the summer of 2020 when Kenosha became a very scary place and I watched it burn like all the rest of Kenosha. That’s when, asked again, I decided to throw my hat into the ring. I am retired so I have the time. We have got to get a handle on this lawlessness so Kenosha doesn’t turn into a Milwaukee or a Chicago. I want to make sure our law enforcement has what it needs.

I know that we can do better.

O’Day: I’m running to support Monica Yuhas. She is my co-chair and I want her to be the County Board chairperson. I’m just trying to keep a continuum of order. Some people are leaving. We’re losing Ron Frederick and that’s a terrible loss. People are fed up with the bickering.

I want to support the next County Executive. That County Executive has to work with the city and with all the municipalities in Kenosha County. We’re all intertwined.

All those who run for the County Board aren’t doing it for the money. We’re doing it for the betterment of Kenosha County. On Aug. 25, 2020 I made a commitment to donate $200 per month of my salary to local community charities in Kenosha County in the name of each supervisor. I just made my 23rd donation. I like to kickstart efforts such as this.

What do you see as the issues in the election?Nyberg: The biggest issue is what happened in the summer of 2020 when Kenosha became a big free for all. Kenosha made world news and burned for several nights because someone didn’t stand up and do their job. Kenosha families lost their homes and businesses when we were overrun by people from out of town. We have to make sure that we stand with law enforcement and fund them so they have all the tools to get their job done.

We need to keep and encourage more business. We need to promote Kenosha as a great place to start a business or expand it. With that said, we also need to make sure we fund and maintain Brookside and Willowbrook facilities to care for the retirees that make Kenosha a great place to live.

As elected officials we also need to make sure that your taxes are looked after and not wasted.

O’Day: There are a ton of issues. Brookside is A number one and I want to keep Brookside going. A lot of nursing homes are disappearing. I think our Brookside is among the top in the nation. We should never lose sight of that.

I also want to maintain our triple A bond rating and our infrastructure.

We have a structure set up for 34 buildings, maintenance going forward, and for highway reconstruction.

Everything is graded. I don’t want to see that changed. I want to continue paving our highways and keeping them up to snuff. If they fall apart it costs us more money in the long run.

