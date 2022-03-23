Five vie for three seats on Twin Lakes Village Board; growth, spending among key topics

TWIN LAKES — Five candidates are seeking three Village of Twin Lakes trustee positions in the April 5 general election.

Incumbents Barbara Jean Andres and Bill Kaskin are joined on the ballot by newcomers Richard “Lynn” Garnard, Ken Perl and Bob Wagner.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Room at the new Village Hall, 105 E. Main St.

Each candidate provided answers to question about their motivation, qualifications an issues they find important. Their responses appear below in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office?

Andres: I am seeking re-election to the Board of Trustee to continue giving back to the village that has been our home for nearly 50 years. Our children and grandchildren have been born, raised and educated here. This is a wonderful community in which to live. I want to continue to be a part of keeping it safe and friendly and to make it even better.

Garnand: As a resident, I’ve attended and participated in nearly every Village of Twin Lakes Regular Board and Committee of the Whole meetings over the past two years. I love living in Twin Lakes but have seen circumstances where I believe we can do better. Trustees are elected to establish policies, approve an annual budget, and establish a tax rate. I believe my business expertise and skills can assist the Village in performing at a higher level for all of us. That’s why I’m asking for your vote on Tuesday April 5th.

Kaskin: I just want to cut down the spending because we’re spending way too much lately. I always try to get involved in parades and other ways I can. I like the people here. It has been fun to watch it grow, but sometimes you think you don’t want to see it get any bigger.

Perl: I’m 57 years old and a resident of Twin Lakes for 35 years. I have raised my two children here. Also have two grandchildren living here in Twin Lakes. I have the time and the energy to do the job. As serving as village trustee it’s an opportunity for me to give back to my community.

Wagner: I’ve lived in Twin Lakes for 11 years and want to bring energy, analytical thinking and financial thoughtfulness to the decisions that are being made for the residents that live here and for the visitors that bring revenue to the area. We should be focusing on both entities for the continued growth and development of Twin Lakes. As business owner and an entrepreneur, I have gained a valuable base of knowledge regarding financial strategy and stability as well as the importance of marketing … getting the right story out to the public. I enjoy asking questions and learning everything I can before making decisions that affect so many and have large price tags.

What qualities and qualifications do you possess that would make you a good public servant?

Andres: I am honest and trustworthy, with a strong work ethic. I have learned over the years to listen and explore all sides of an issue; ask questions; listen with an open mind; then work to find a solution that is fair and good for the people of the village.

I do not believe in change just for the sake of change. However, if after exploring all sides of an issue, if a change is needed to keep the village moving forward I embrace the challenge.

Garnand: Whether in uniform or as a Chief Architect of Motorola’s cell phone division, I’ve had to make difficult decisions on a regular basis about what’s best for the organization and my people. My role was to serve them whether I was managing a $50,000 project or a $15 million project.

I’m a detail oriented and fiscally responsible person who’ll work to ensure that the village funds are spent wisely, and that initiative are carried out efficiently. As a Village Board Trustee, I’ll bring value as I have experience making difficult decisions for the right reasons and a technical expertise that currently does not exist on the board.

Kaskin: I’ve lived here all my life and I know all the ups and downs and ins and outs being in public works for 40 years. That is my strong point.

Perl: As a business owner I can bring business management skills to serve the board of trustees. As I have been a family business owner of Mad Dan’s for the past 35 years.

Wagner: I am a successful business owner. I promise that I will bring integrity, honesty, transparency, and professionalism to my position. I have an open mind with no agenda, other than to make decisions based on fact, necessity and the good of the whole. I am a problem solver, researching options for the best solution.

What do you see as the biggest issue the village will face in the coming years?

Andres: Keeping our village in a strong financial position while continuing to maintain and improve our infrastructure.

Protecting and maintaining the health and quality of the lakes. The lakes are the key to keeping our village alive and vibrant, for both full time and part time residents, as well as the tourism industry.

Being a good steward of the tax payer money. Using the revenue entrusted to the board in the most efficient and prudent way to keep property taxes stable.

Encouraging residents to share their view, concerns and needs with the board.

Garnand: I attend most every meeting and have a pretty good understanding of the challenges we're facing. A big issue is police department staffing. The pool of part-time officers used for filling in for sick/injured officers or manning summer water patrol has vanished over the last few years. Today we are operating at the bare minimum staffing of two officers per shift, assuming everyone is healthy. This does not account for staffing of water patrol in the summer. The immediate problem is both finding and funding the additional needed officers.

Another issue is the Village's decision-making process as it applies to spending our money. At each Committee of the Whole meeting, I'd like to see a balance sheet that includes current budget performance to date and seasonal and predictive planning of expense, revenue and debt load. Lastly, someone needs to ask: "Do we really have or need to spend this money?"

Kaskin: The biggest issue right now is just spending and trying to keep that in line. There are a lot of projects that can be done in house and we’re failing to do that in some situations.

Perl: Transparency. We need to provide more opportunities for public engagement. We have vast resources of talented people who could enhance life in our community.

Smart about development. Development is necessary to grow our tax base. A resilient tax base requires a healthy mix of residential, retail, and commercial businesses to be sustainable. I believe an economic development commission will provide focus to keep us on track. Development also touches on the needs to include residents as stakeholders for new construction projects. Impacting their neighborhoods engaging residents early has to be embedded in the village plan development process.

Wagner: It seems clear that Twin Lakes is growing. The appropriate foresight and oversight on all the aspects and offerings of the village is critical in order for Twin Lakes to grow in the direction that benefits its residents. I feel the key areas include Police and Fire Departments along with Public Works need a guiding partnership with the Village Board to determine the best course of action for public safety as well as ensuring they have the proper equipment to do their job effectively and efficiently.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.