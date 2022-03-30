Gentz, Stanczak to face off for District 3 County Supervisor seat

Incumbent Jeffrey Gentz will face challenger Thomas Stanczak in the District 3 Kenosha County Board Supervisor in the Tuesday, April 5, general election.

Gentz, 8918 29th Court, Kenosha, has served on the County Board of Supervisors since 2008 and has withstood four challenged for the seat. Stanczak, 8623 21st Ave., Kenosha, is a regular attendee at County Board meetings and often speaks during the citizen comments portion of the meeting.

The district serves Wards 33, 34, 35 and 37 in the city of Kenosha. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Polling places are: Wards 34, 35, 37 - 8600 Sheridan Road (Kenosha County Job Center); Ward 33 - 7979 38th Ave (Southwest Neighborhood Library).

Both candidates answered two questions about their bid for the seat, which carried a two-year term. Their responses appear below in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office?

Gentz: I have always had a commitment to serving my community and helping my neighbors and constituents. I was born and raised in Kenosha County and it’s important to me that we have a thriving community for our children and grandchildren. For Kenosha County to continue to thrive and make economic gains, we need knowledgeable and experienced leaders. Kenosha County recently achieved a AAA Bond Rating, the highest level attainable. The rating service noted it was due, in part, to the county’s fiscal management practices. As the current Finance Committee chairman, I have supported those strong fiscal management practices and will continue to do so. My experience on Finance, Joint Services and as a former County Board chairman, give me the knowledge to help lead our county into the future.

Stanczak: I am running to bring much needed change to the County Board. I will fight to have an investigation into the Kenosha riots to ensure that it never happens again. I will also work with law enforcement and communities to put an end to the increasingly high number of violent crimes. Lastly, I will end the wasteful spending in the county and will put my constituents’ interests first.

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Gentz: Mental Health: There were about 14,500 contacts with our county’s mental health programs last year. The need for and the costs of services continue to rise. We must find effective, cost-efficient services for our residents and strengthen our prevention/early intervention programs. I have been passionate about this and will continue to work toward proactive solutions.

Public Safety: The Joint Services 9-1-1 Call Center processed about 220,000 calls last year from people seeking assistance. Our Sheriff’s Department deputies, command staff and corrections officers are the foundation for a safe county. Public Health needs have been a focus for public safety, particularly (during) the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to continue to provide support and guidance to these critical services.

Economic development and attracting/retaining family-supporting jobs: Since 2013, Kenosha County’s economic wins have accounted for 12,285 good paying jobs. We need to work with our economic development partners, maintain good roads and other infrastructure, and we need to work with our education partners to make sure people have the right skills and experience for those jobs.

Stanczak: The County Board showed a complete lack of leadership during the Kenosha riots and still has not addressed the increase in violent crime that plagues our county. Also, our county has suffered from a complete mismanagement of county funds due to wasteful and reckless spending.

