Kenosha clerk announces absentee voting dates and times for care facilities

The Kenosha City Clerk has released a notice providing absentee voting dates and times for numerous care facilities in Kenosha for the upcoming 2023 general election.

Special voting deputies appointed by the city will administer absentee voting for the facilities’ residents for the Feb. 21 general election at the time and places listed below.

Any qualified elector unable or unwilling to appear at the polling place on Election Day may request to vote by absentee ballot.

A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward of municipality where he or she wishes to vote for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered to receive an absentee ballot.

Only observers from each of the two recognized political parties whose candidates for governor or president received the greatest number of votes in the municipality at the most recent general election may accompany the deputies to each facility where absentee voting will take place.

Observers may observe the process of absentee ballot distribution in the common areas of the home, facility or complex. Each party wishing to have an observer present shall submit the na.m.e of the observer to the clerk no later than the close of business on the last business day prior to the visit. Fa.m.ily members of residents may be present at the time of voting.

Monday, February 6

9 a.m.: Crossroads Care Center, 8633 32nd Ave.

10 a.m.: Library Terrace Apartments 7905 36th Ave.

1 p.m.: Manorcare Health Services, 3100 Washington Road

2 p.m.: Library Terrace Suites, 7924 36th Avenue

Tuesday, February 7

9:00 a.m.: Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road

11:00 a.m.: Willowbrook, 3508 Washington Road

Wednesday, February 8

12:30 p.m.: Clairidge House 1519 60th St.

2:30 p.m.: The Bay at Sheridan 8400 Sheridan Road

Thursday, February 9

10 a.m.: Water’s Edge, 3415 Sheridan Road

Second Attempts – All Facilities

Friday, February 10

Second Attempts – All Facilities

For additional questions, contact City Clerk Michelle Nelson at 262-653-4020, or by email at elections@kenosha.org.