Meet the candidates running for District 13 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors

Two candidates are running to represent District 13 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors. Supervisor John Franco is running against Jenn Bittner in the April 5 spring election. The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary.

District 13 sits in the western portion of Kenosha, largely east of 156th Avenue and west of 91st Avenue, and north of 75th Street and south of 60th Street.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Bittner: While out talking to my neighbors, I have learned there are several issues of concern. Public safety is the most important issue to residents of the district. People are concerned about the growing amount of crime happening in our city. I will advocate for hiring additional deputies to fight this increase in crime. I support our police and will advocate for more law enforcement resources and a proactive approach to fighting crime. I also believe there should be an investigation into the communication breakdown between law enforcement agencies and within county government during the riots that occurred in the summer of 2020. We cannot allow that type of destruction to happen ever again.

Finally, another important issue is helping families that are struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has hit children and families especially hard, and I support increasing mental health services for families in need. We also need to get people back to work so our employers have the employees they need to be successful.

Franco: The primary responsibility of the county board is ensuring that all necessary county services are paid for in the budget. Kenosha county residents rely upon economic development, good paying jobs, decent roads, available health services, a fair court system, a quality sheriff’s department and great parks. They also hope that the county portion of their property tax bill for all of these services will be reasonable. The county board has successfully addressed both of these needs, while at the same time earning a triple A bond rating. After facing civil unrest and concerned citizens, the county executive and board responded by passing a budget that included body cams for the sheriff’s department and the forming of the Racial, Equity and Ethnic Commission. It has been challenging living through a pandemic, yet the county board and, in particular, the Finance Committee, realized the importance of attracting and keeping good workers, so the committee listened and responded to the majority of county employees, voting to continue allowing them the flexibility to work digitally from home.

Why are you running?

Bittner: I'm running for office because I want to bring my passion and experience to help make positive changes in our community. I believe I would be an asset to the County Board because not only do I have a background in criminal justice and finance, but I also have proven experience working with diverse groups of people. Considering two incumbents who are women decided not to run for re-election to the board, I think it would be great to elect new women to the board this spring. I am ready and excited to step up and serve our community.

Franco: I initially ran for the Kenosha County Board because I was asked. In November 2015, three friends of mine who thought I would make a good supervisor called to ask if I was interested.

Needless to say, I accepted and have been on the board ever since. My reason for running is the same now as it was six years ago. Public service is important to me. As a former AP Government teacher, I always encouraged my students to serve their communities when given the opportunity. The Kenosha County Board was my opportunity to set that example for my students. I enjoy working with others to solve problems and make the lives of Kenosha county residents better. I am a pragmatic, hard working, and principled individual who listens carefully to my constituents and fellow supervisors. I respond quickly to district 13 residents, and I strive to act with integrity. Moreover, I believe I have made a positive difference and, if elected for another term, will continue to do so.

Anything else you would care to add?

Bittner: I am a graduate of University of Wisconsin Parkside, where I earned my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. I am currently employed in the mortgage industry, so I have experience in finance in addition to my background in criminal justice. I am a proud mother to two children, who are now ages 15 and 19. Although I used to be a Bears fan in my younger years, I’m a Packers convert and do enjoy a good Bears vs. Packers game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.