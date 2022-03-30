Meet the candidates running for District 14 on the County Board of Supervisors

District 14 Kenosha County Board Supervisor Boyd Frederick will face challenger Tim Stocker in the April 5 election.

The County Board position, which is part-time, is a two-year term with a $6,526 annual salary. The seat is currently held by Frederick, who has represented the area since 2010.

The district occupies much of the city of Kenosha’s west side, largely east of 136th Avenue and west of 39th Avenue, and south of Burlington Road and 38th Street and north of 60th Street.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Stocker declined to answer the questionnaire sent to all candidates competing in a contested race in the spring election.

What do you see as the issues of the election?

Frederick: The issues in the campaign should start with a discussion about the future of public safety in Kenosha County. In the next few months, the Kenosha County Deputies will be renegotiating their contract with Kenosha County. How much they get paid and the future starting salaries of these deputies will determine how Kenosha County will compare with the surrounding communities in recruiting and maintaining law enforcement officers. Along with competing salaries for deputies Kenosha County needs to have completive salaries for the Sheriff’s command staff as well. Kenosha County also needs to competitive with its salaries for jail staff. When we lose staff as we did in 2021 this means an overworked jail staff and overtime costs passed on to the taxpayer. The cost of the Sheriff’s Department, Courts and jail is close to two/thirds of taxes paid to Kenosha County.

Another issue is future road maintenance. Keeping our roads up to date is good for our citizens it is also good for attracting businesses and employers to come to Kenosha County.

Stocker: Declined to answer questionnaire.

Why are you running for office?

Frederick: When I am asked why do I run for political office I tell them it is because of strong belief in public service. Before running for office, I served on commissions for both the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County. Some of the other activities have been serving on the UW-Parkside Alumni Board and the Master of Unity Masonic Lodge. When someone runs for local office, they are voting on items to help their local community. You are there to help your neighbors when they have an issue and you can help that is what being a local elected official is all about.

Stocker: Declined to answer questionnaire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.