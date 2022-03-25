Meet the City of Kenosha District 10 council candidates running in the April 5 election

Two candidates are running to represent District 10 on the Kenosha City Council this spring.

Ald. Anthony Kennedy is running against political newcomer Kathryn Woods.

The City Council position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,000 annual salary. The election will be held April 5. There was on February primary.

District 10 includes the neighborhood surrounding the Kenosha Transit Facility and portions of the area surrounding Kenosha Unified School District’s Educational Support Center. The district is largely south of 38th Street and north of 52nd Street, and east of 63rd Avenue and west of 30th Avenue.

An interactive map of Kenosha’s aldermanic districts can be found online at the city’s website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses to the following in alphabetical order of their names:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Kennedy: I think the issue of this election is a basic question about the direction in which our city is going. All the other issues of public safety, infrastructure, growth, economic development are all variations of that basic question. Are you bullish or bearish (to use stock market terms) on Kenosha’s future? I am cautiously optimistic and my recommendation would be to buy and hold. We know there are challenges ahead. How we meet those challenges today will shape our tomorrow. We have made investments in our community that, if nourished and managed well, could have the potential for huge dividends for Kenosha’s future.

Woods: We must address what failed our city in August of 2020. It needs to never happen again. I believe our current government failed the citizens in so many ways. I never want to experience ever again the lack of working together by our current administration. Public safety must be placed at the forefront of Kenosha’s needs. Government had no right to make the police “stand down.”

Government’s role is to serve its citizens by providing services at a reasonable cost. My concern would be the roads and infrastructures. We need to fix what is currently broken before we move on with unnecessary expansion and expenses. Fiscal responsibility must <&underline>always </&underline>be accountable and transparent.

Why are you running?

Kennedy: I have had the distinct privilege of serving the 10th District as an Alderperson since 2008. During that time Kenosha was counted down and out a few times (the closing of the Chrysler plant, the housing crisis, the unrest surrounding Jacob Blake) and yet we continue to pick ourselves up and continue to move forward. Kenosha punches way above our class, metaphorically speaking. I am proud of the work we accomplished to continue to serve the needs of our constituents. I am proud of the fact we have not cut services to our friends, our neighbors and our residents. We have made investments in public safety, public welfare and in future economic development. If you see value in these actions, I would ask for your continued support.Woods: Kenosha has been home my entire life. There are 4 words that come to mind when I think about Kenosha. They are Listening, Communication, Community and Commitment.

It is my goal to listen and communicate with residents and business owners to address all of their concerns. We cannot accomplish goals without working together as a community. Finally, I am committed to accomplishing goals that will put Kenosha first. We can’t look back but only forward.

In my humble opinion, the current “status quo” of our city government has not even scratched many of these issues.

Anything else you would care to add (for online only)

Kennedy: I am running because I believe my job is to help maintain or improve the quality of life for my constituents. My mission is to be an interface, if needed, between those who have concerns with those who have the authority and resources to address those concerns. I am running because here in the 10th District (the heart of the City), you see a microcosm of our entire city reflected here. So whether we are talking about the Hobbs Park Neighborhood, or the Endee Park Neighborhood or the Jamestown Park Neighborhood, we see a diversity of people, homes and businesses. The 10th District is multi-generational and multi-faceted. I am running to help maintain the unique character of our community.

