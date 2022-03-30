Rodriguez, Williams face off in District 8 County Board Supervisor race

Incumbent Zach Rodriguez will face challenger Alyssa Williams in the District 8 County Board Supervisor race in the Tuesday, April 5 general election.

The district serves City of Kenosha Wards 27, 30, 31, 32, and 41. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. The polling locations in this race are: Wards 27 and 31, Lincoln Park Oribiletti - 6900 18th Ave.; Ward 32, Southwest Library - 7979 38th Ave.; Wards 30 and 41, Senior Citizen Center - 2717 67th St.

Rodriguez, 7525 21st Ave., and Williams, 7558 17th Ave., each answered two questions related to their bid for the seat, which carries a two-year term. Their responses appear in alphabetical order:

Why are you running for office?

Rodriguez: The reason I am asking my neighbors to send me back to the county board for two more years is the same reason I gave them when I asked them to send me there the first time. Kenosha needs leaders who not only care about this community but leaders who aren’t scared of tough challenges, will lead when it isn’t easy, and to put the needs of their community before their own personal desires. I believe I have demonstrated those traits during my time in county government. I have demanded that we hold open meetings, voted to keep violent sex predators out of our neighborhoods, secured nearly 100,000 masks for frontline workers, pushed Kenosha County to modernize by sponsoring the legislation that put body cameras on all of our Sheriff’s Deputies, assisted property owners who faced difficulty paying their property taxes due to COVID-19, and defeated a 200% increase in park entry fees. These are just a few of the highlights of my current term. I cannot wait to continue our progress for another two years.

Williams: I am a life-long Kenosha resident. After graduation from Tremper, I attended UW-Madison. I returned to Kenosha because it is a great community. The lakefront and park systems are wonderful assets. It is my turn to say thank you for all the community has given to me.

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Rodriguez: If you were to ask any Kenoshan what issue(s) they feel are most pressing, you’d probably get several different answers, however, amongst those you would probably find a few shared amongst residents. A few of those issues are public safety, public health and mental health services, growing economic development/opportunity and the overall quality of the services we provide to address these needs.

Now more than ever, Kenosha County needs to work alongside our City of Kenosha partners to address the rise in violent crime. Over the last two years we’ve seen firsthand how important it is to make sure we have a robust public health team and identified mental health needs to be addressed.

While Kenosha County has maintained a business-friendly environment, we need to ensure this environment works for not only employers but for residents alike. Simply identifying these issues is a first step, we must follow through with providing services to address the needs of community and be sure that those services are an industry best, a model for other communities.

Williams: A County Board member must listen but, in the end, we must work together. There must be give and take in the process. Development is a constant challenge for community leaders. Another issue is the need for those involved in community leadership to learn and evolve as needs of the people change. I like to listen and give thoughtful responses. A leader must have values to guide responsible action.

