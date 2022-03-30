Two candidates seek county's District 7 Supervisor seat

Two candidates are running to represent District 7 on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Daniel Gaschke will face Frank Petrick on April 5.

The County Board position, which is part-time, comes with a two-year term and a $6,526 annual salary.

District 7 is located in the City of Kenosha. It’s largely south of 52nd Street and north of 63rd Street, and east of 31st Avenue and west of Sheridan Road. An interactive map of the county’s supervisor districts can be found online at the county’s website.

The Kenosha News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to address and define issues they believe are most important and why they chose to run for office. Here are their responses to the following in alphabetical order:

What do you see as the issues in the election?

Gaschke: Serving in a local nonpartisan office like the County Board requires true independence and decision-making for the benefit of our whole community. We need representatives who are open-minded, bring people together, and build consensus. The 7th is a diverse district, and everyone’s perspectives and opinions are important. I value diversity. I am kind, compassionate, and caring, and I treat everyone with dignity and respect. I also seek out and welcome others’ input.

Despite unprecedented challenges over the past couple of years, such as the worldwide pandemic and local civil unrest, our community has continued to grow, and Kenosha County Government has continued to provide high-quality services while continuing to be financially responsible. To keep our community growing and moving forward, we must continue to support and fund the programs and services that our community needs for continued stability and success.

Petrick: Did not respond.

Why are you running for office?

Gaschke: I am seeking re-election because I love helping others and giving back to my community. Serving on the County Board since 2018, I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to connect people in our community with the information and services they need to grow and live their best lives.

For the past 12 years my wife and I have been residents of the 7th district as well as local small business owners in our community. I understand from personal experience the role local government plays in creating a healthy atmosphere where individuals, families, and businesses can grow, reach their full potential, and increase their quality of life.

In order for Kenosha County to continue moving forward and growing, we need independent and experienced leadership. I will continue to use my nonpartisan and independent approach, as well as my years of experience serving our community on the County Board and in other ways, to continue to represent the interests and needs of the residents and businesses of the 7th District.

Editor’s note: Despite numerous requests, candidate Frank Petrick did not respond to requests to participate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.