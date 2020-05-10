Emergency federal funding approved for nine community groups responding to COVID-19 crisis

Geliche affirmed that the loans the corporation would disburse would help support for-profit businesses considered to be low-to-moderate income.

According to the agreement, the corporation would fund loans of up to $15,000 for “micro enterprises” or businesses employing five or fewer full-time employees. The funds would also be used to support companies in the city with 20 or fewer employees.

Disagreement with process

While no one spoke at the public hearing, not everyone agreed with the process used to select the agencies providing services.

In correspondence with the city, Amy Greil, a member of the nonprofit Kenosha County Food Bank, questioned the “transparency” with which they were chosen. She also challenged the idea that only for-profit small businesses could benefit from the emergency funding.

“Certainly, I understand small business supports are a target for the largest share of distribution — why/how/if nonprofits could be eligible to apply for the WWBIC funds remains to be seen, but as critical first responders to the community in crisis, I’d like to think the essential small businesses that happen to operate in the not-for-profit sector can access the WWBIC financial resources, too,” she said.