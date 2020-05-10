Emergency federal funding approved for nine community groups responding to COVID-19 crisis

Nine organizations will receive a share of $655,910 in federal emergency grant funding that will support Kenosha residents with health, housing, food and other resources and support small community businesses affected by the pandemic.
The Kenosha City Council voted 16-0 with one council member abstaining, approving agreements and disbursement of emergency Community Development Block Grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act at its last week. A public hearing was held on the funding, but no one from the public spoke at the meeting, which was held via teleconference.
The organizations, support services and funding are as follows:
United Way of Kenosha County, 211 System helpline, $10,000
ELCA Outreach Center, Inc., distribution of student meals prepared by Kenosha Unified, $10,000
Shalom Center of Interfaith Network of Kenosha County, Inc., food pantry, $10,000
Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc., Meals on Wheels city program expansion, $15,000
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Inc., distribution of student meals and family dinners, $20,000
Kenosha YMCA, Inc., first responders and essential employee emergency day care services, $25,000
Salvation Army of Kenosha, rent assistance, $50,000
Kenosha Community Health Center, Inc., COVID 19 Medical Response Unit, $150,000
Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, small business assistance, $365,910
The agreements are retroactive to March 16 and go through Dec. 31.
“We are doing what we can to respond to a situation that none of us would’ve predicted 4-5 months ago,” said Alderperson Anthony Kennedy, who chairs the city’s Community Development Block Grant Committee. “This is a plan in which we think we can respond to our community and in a quick manner.”
Kennedy said some details continue to be worked on, but he thanked Mayor John Antaramian and Tony Geliche, community development specialist; the CDBG committee; the City Plan committee; and the Finance Committee, all of which conferred unanimous approval of the funding recipients.
“We know that there’s an impact for this in our community. That impact is happening on many levels and this program tries to address some of those,” he said. “It is not a fix-all, but we hope it helps and hope it’s gonna help some of our people in our community.”
Alderman Dominic Ruffalo asked whether Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. funding would be used toward for-profit small businesses. The corporation received the largest portion of the federal emergency funding.
Geliche affirmed that the loans the corporation would disburse would help support for-profit businesses considered to be low-to-moderate income.
According to the agreement, the corporation would fund loans of up to $15,000 for “micro enterprises” or businesses employing five or fewer full-time employees. The funds would also be used to support companies in the city with 20 or fewer employees.
Disagreement with process
While no one spoke at the public hearing, not everyone agreed with the process used to select the agencies providing services.
In correspondence with the city, Amy Greil, a member of the nonprofit Kenosha County Food Bank, questioned the “transparency” with which they were chosen. She also challenged the idea that only for-profit small businesses could benefit from the emergency funding.
“Certainly, I understand small business supports are a target for the largest share of distribution — why/how/if nonprofits could be eligible to apply for the WWBIC funds remains to be seen, but as critical first responders to the community in crisis, I’d like to think the essential small businesses that happen to operate in the not-for-profit sector can access the WWBIC financial resources, too,” she said.
She said the application process shut out organizations like the food bank and, despite the need for timely distribution of funds, was one that “seems deeply flawed and unresearched.”
Kennedy defended the community development department’s process, which includes established and vetted organizations. Unlike the normal process, time was of the essence with the emergency funding.
“We did what we thought we could do to have the greatest impact and to get that out there to disburse as quick as possible, which is why the CARES Act was passed in the first place,” said Kennedy after the council meeting.
Alderperson Jack Rose abstained from voting on emergency funding due to a conflict of interest. Rose is the president of the ELCA Outreach Center board of directors.
