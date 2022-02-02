Ethics probe into Country Thunder passes for County Board supervisors ends; no violations determined

The months-long probe into whether several Kenosha County Board supervisors who toured Country Thunder violated the county’s Ethics Code by accepting all-access passes to the annual music festival has ended.

Attorney Jacob Curtis of Milwaukee-based Attolles Law, S.C., was hired by the county to investigate the matter. He addressed the County Board on Tuesday night and said no codes or laws were violated.

"I interviewed supervisors who in some way had attended or participated in the tour of the Country Thunder concerts," Curtis said. "Last year, the (Kenosha County) Sheriff (David Beth) invited county supervisors to tour the grounds, and several accepted the offer, touring the grounds between July 15 and 18, 2021.

"In addition to accessing the grounds for purposes of participating in the tours, supervisors were — apparently for the first time — also provided with back-stage passes. Of the five supervisors who attended one of the tours, two took advantage of the passes and at a later date and/or time attended a concert."

With respect to the three supervisors that only attended a tour, Curtis said he believes no county code or state statute violations occurred.

"There were questions as to the food and beverages which were provided during the course of the tours and then later during the concert attendance," he said. "While evidence appears slightly inconsistent, overall, basic beverages were provided during the course of the tours.

"While the water, lemonade and possibly hot dogs provided to the tour attendees were clearly provided for purposes of ensuring the supervisors were hydrated and had access to some food during the tours — even if they were considered 'gifts' under the County’s Ethics Code — they would presumably fall well below the threshold of $25. The food and beverage items would likely fall well below the $25 threshold, and because the permit decisions were already made, could not have reasonably been considered a reward for any official action or inaction."

'Close call'

Curtis said the two supervisors who later attended concerts had a "close call," but "neither appears to have directly violated the County’s Ethics Code."

"The supervisors appear to have not have intentionally sought the passes, but were given the passes as part of the tours," Curtis said.

Still, toward the end of his presentation Curtis, said, "In the future, it is imperative that supervisors — as well as the sheriff who facilitated provision of the passes — consult with corporation counsel prior to organizing this sort of event."

Curtis declined to comment after Tuesday's meeting and did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday by phone. County Board Chairman John O’Day also declined to comment after the meeting.

Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III said the county paid about $7,200 to Curtis before Tuesday's appearance, which he will also bill the county for.

"I had outside counsel look into this, because that's what's required by our ordinance," Cardamone said.

Sheriff's Department is responsible for security at Country Thunder, which draws tens of thousands of people from across the nation and high-profile musicians.

County Board supervisors vote on permits that allow the massive country music festival in the Town of Randall to take place. Country Thunder could not be reached for comment.

Review after supervisor request

The review took place at the request of Supervisor Erin Decker of Silver Lake, who immediately raised the question after hearing a report at a Country Board meeting from Supervisor Sandra Beth regarding tours of the festival. Sandra Beth is the mother of Sheriff Beth.

"Several of the supervisors did attend — Supervisor (Daniel) Gaschke and his wife; Youth In Governance (board member) Brook Smith; Supervisor Boyd Frederick; Supervisor Zach Rodriguez; Supervisor Sharon Pomaville; and myself," Sandra Beth said at a summer County Board meeting.

“We had a tour of the medical area, the fire department area, we went backstage where the entertainers were, we were given whole weekend passes to everything on the grounds free of charge, including our food and liquid, and we went to the camping areas, we went to the rental tent areas and we got to meet the owners of Country Thunder, and everyone was extremely gracious to us.”

Sandra Beth also said supervisors also toured the Sheriff’s Command Center and called the experience "educational" and "beneficial."

"Just to clarify, supervisors were given passes. Tickets to County Thunder?" Decker questioned. "I would like corporation counsel to look into that to see if it’s a violation of our Ethics Ordinance."

In the review, Decker indicated she never received such a pass when she had previously participated in tours.

"I need to look at Chapter 19 to see the exact wording," Decker said. "That's what I want to do first. To see the report and review Chapter 19 of our Ethics Ordinance."

Gaschke and Rodriguez are the two the review said returned to the grounds and attended concerts.

Gaschke has been under added scrutiny based on a photo posted on social media following the Country Thunder tour of he and his wife with all-access passes on lanyards around their necks. The post suggested they planned to return on the Sunday of Country Thunder to see Blake Shelton perform.

Gaschke was not immediately available for comment.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said he was never able to be interviewed by Curtis and "never connected." Rodriguez said he never received a back-stage pass or access to special areas. He also said he would like Curtis to amend the review and that he spoke to him briefly Tuesday night.

"I was lumped in that report with receiving back-stage passes," Rodriguez said. "I was never offered and never received a back-stage pass."

Rodriguez said he took a mobile tour of the grounds with Sheriff Beth on Sunday, the last day of the festival.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.