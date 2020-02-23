Event briefs for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Chess Club at Community Library

SALEM LAKES — Chess Club will meet 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.

All ages and skill levels are invited to play.

Game Club at Uptown Library

KENOSHA — The Game Club meets 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.

Participants can play a variety of board, card, dice and role-playing games. Games are provided, or attendees can bring their favorites.

Carving wooden spoons program at Pringle

BRISTOL — A program on carving wooden spoon will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.

Greg Nelson of Antioch will lead a hands-on spoon carving tutorial. He will also have his spoons made from downed cherry trees in Bristol Woods available for sale, starting at $10.

The program is the first in the "Pringle Talks" series, which will present adult-oriented interesting talks and hands-on demonstrations presented by local experts the fourth Wednesday of each month.