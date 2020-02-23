Event briefs for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Chess Club at Community Library
SALEM LAKES — Chess Club will meet 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
All ages and skill levels are invited to play.
Game Club at Uptown Library
KENOSHA — The Game Club meets 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St.
Participants can play a variety of board, card, dice and role-playing games. Games are provided, or attendees can bring their favorites.
Carving wooden spoons program at Pringle
BRISTOL — A program on carving wooden spoon will take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave.
Greg Nelson of Antioch will lead a hands-on spoon carving tutorial. He will also have his spoons made from downed cherry trees in Bristol Woods available for sale, starting at $10.
The program is the first in the "Pringle Talks" series, which will present adult-oriented interesting talks and hands-on demonstrations presented by local experts the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Tickets are $6, available at the door, though advance registration is recommended. For more information, call 262-857-8008 or go to www.pringlenc.org.
Ash Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
KENOSHA — An Ash Wednesday fish fry takes place 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, 2401 69th St.
Cost is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for ages 13 and younger.
There's also a special $6 meal featuring macaroni and cheese or grilled cheese.
Soda and water are available for $1.
Carryout and drive-up options are available.
Ashes will be distributed at 5:30 p.m.
Liberal Learners Book Club meets
KENOSHA — The Liberal Learners Book Club will discuss “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy" by Michael Lewis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Kenosha County Democratic Party headquarters, 5712 Seventh Ave.
The book examines the transition and political appointments of the Donald Trump presidency, especially with respect to three government agencies: the Department of Energy, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Commerce.
'Teen Trivia Night' Thursday at the library
SALEM LAKES — "Teen Trivia Night" takes place 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Ages 12-18 are invited to play trivia.