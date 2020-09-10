Evers names members of People's Maps Commission

The Commission will hold at least eight hearings across the state to listen to experts and Wisconsinites regarding redistricting, why it matters and how it works. Due to COVID-19, the hearings will be virtual. Agendas and additional details will be announced in advance of meeting dates. The 1st Congressional District meeting is tentatively scheduled for February.

Following the release of 2020 U.S. Census data, the Commission will use the information gathered during the public hearings to prepare maps for the Legislature’s consideration. It will be up to the Legislature to take up and pass the maps created by The People’s Maps Commission.

The announcement comes in advance of advisory referendums that will be on the Nov. 3 ballots in 11 counties, including Kenosha, on whether the Legislature should ban gerrymandering and adopt a process of independent, nonpartisan redistricting.

To date, 17 counties and more than a dozen municipalities have passed such non-binding referendums by overwhelming margins. In addition, 43 of Wisconsin’s 72 county boards have passed resolutions urging the Legislature to pass a law requiring independent, nonpartisan redistricting. These counties represent more than 75% of Wisconsin’s citizens.