Extended-year school started virtually, ready for in-person classes Monday

For more than a month now, Patricia Felber, a fifth-grade teacher at Frank Elementary, has been teaching all of her students virtually.
On Monday, she’ll have her students back in her classroom for the first time since late March, when the state ordered all schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frank Elementary is one of two schools in the Kenosha Unified district that started classes in early August, as it is on an extended-year schedule.
On July 28, the School Board initially made the decision to start the school year with an all virtual format, so Frank, along with Wilson Elementary, the district’s other extended-year program site, began its school year with students learning at home on computers, while teachers taught them mostly from their classrooms.
The School Board rescinded the all-virtual start to the year on Aug. 18, shifting to offering the options of virtual or in-person learning for students. It voted yet again on Sept. 3 re-affirming both options, after a technicality that the previous vote may have violated the state’s open meetings law.
Ready for bothDespite the often wavering decisions, Felber said she has been ready to do both. With desks already spaced at a distance of three feet apart (or more) and reminders preparing students returning to the classroom that they’ll need to wear masks — she’s excited to have them back.
“While I have been teaching my students since August, we have been discussing the protocols pretty much daily. I have been communicating to my students whose parents chose virtual how that side will be set up and the protocols on that end,” she said. “I am fortunate because I have had the same students last year because our classes loop. I have missed them and look forward to seeing them.”
Felber said going from in-person teaching one week and switching almost instantly to virtual instruction amid the COVID-19 crisis last spring was a challenge like no other.
“It wasn’t, I’d say, as successful because we weren’t as sure in the situation,” she said of the district’s initial transition to virtual learning.
As the school closure occurred near the end of the third quarter, students were able to turn in assignments to that point for a grade. However, in the fourth quarter, as schools remained closed for the remainder of the year, teachers gave assignments to supplement and bolster the learning that had already taken place, but students were not graded.
At the elementary level, students were eventually issued final grades using third quarter grades as the district applied for and received waivers from the state to allow those grades to stand in the truncated 2019-20 academic year.
Felber continued to teach summer school in order to help “get a feel for how virtual learning would go” as teachers had anticipated an all-virtual start.
“For me, it has been positive,” she said. “The staff here at Frank is so wonderful. We’re all hands on deck.”
Felber said, at least virtually, she’s had about 90 percent attendance on a daily basis, with some of the issues of limited attendance due to inconsistent internet connections. Students, however, know that attendance is mandatory.
“You have to sign in every day … and you are required to do the assignments, just like we were in the classroom,” said Felber, who uses Google Classroom for assignments and grading. “So they know right away when they’ve been graded.”
Principal Heather Connolly said schoolwide virtual attendance since Aug. 4—when Frank’s academic year began — has averaged 88 percent. To address the approximately 12 percent with attendance challenges, the school has established a program with “family coaches” in which 13 staff members are each assigned to groups of families.
“The family coach is really there for the parent. So the teacher is going to be working through behaviors and academics,” she said. “The family coach is there to support the parent.”
That coach can help put family members struggling with technology in touch with those resources, for example.
“We’ve pretty much narrowed down where the issues might be — whether working with the parent and the day care (provider) or grandparent, to try to keep it consistent,” she said.
Adjusting to ‘pandemic norms’
Connolly said at the staffing level, over the summer, she worked with teachers to understand their comfort level amid pandemic concerns.
“In the beginning, you’ve got some people who were very scared and worried about COVID and wanted to be in their own space with no one else. And you had others who didn’t have as many fears and were ready to see each other,” she said. “We got together and talked about respecting each other during a pandemic and how people weren’t going to have the same feelings.”
During Zoom meetings, they came up with “pandemic norms.”
“It’s OK if you don’t feel comfortable and you prefer to stay in your classroom. And it’s OK if you’re (interacting) as long as you’re following the mask mandate, which they did,” she said.
Over the last several weeks, those who have been comfortable interacting meet outside for lunch.
“I actually saw two teachers playing soccer. There are small groups that walk around the school in pairs,” she said. “And there are still some that stay in their classroom. But I think there’s been a level of understanding that ‘It’s OK to be where you are.’”
Connolly said she, too, is ready to have students back at school.
“We are feeling prepared for Monday. Since we have had the students online with us since Aug. 4th the children that are staying virtual already know the procedures and links. The students that are returning to us have been discussing and practicing with their teachers online all week,” she said. “This transition for Frank and Wilson we hope will be smooth since we have been in daily contact with the families and kids for the last six weeks.”
Felber said if she had a preference it would be to teach students in person, but if the district were to go back to all virtual, she could handle that, as well.
“I’m learning new ways to use the computer technology and finding new things and learning each day, as well,” she said. “In my opinion, if it is something we would have to do for the safety of my students and the safety of everybody else, I think as a teacher, I know, and the teachers I know here at Frank, I feel we’d just make it work.”
Virtual and in-person learning
Also making it work are parents like Tameshia Hoard, who chose virtual instruction for her older child Tyrell Gibbs, 7, and in-person for her younger son Tyrus Gibbs, 3, who are both enrolled at Frank. Her older child was sad when he found out that he had to start the year virtually, but transitioned smoothly. She said she is in the process of deciding whether to continue virtual education or in-person next quarter, now that both options are in play.
“My 7-year old was in summer school so he got a good feel for how it would go virtually,” Hoard said. “He’s very independent and it’s pretty easy for him. Plus he’s a great reader.”
Hoard said while virtual learning comes easier with her older child, it’s more of a challenge for her younger son who is still learning to adjust to school time vs. play time, which can be difficult at home. Tyrus has never set foot in a classroom for school.
“I need him to get that real feel because, when he’s at home, he feels can do whatever he wants,” she said. “He needs to get things down and I need him to have time away from me so he can have that school experience.”
