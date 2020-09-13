Extended-year school started virtually, ready for in-person classes Monday

“We are feeling prepared for Monday. Since we have had the students online with us since Aug. 4th the children that are staying virtual already know the procedures and links. The students that are returning to us have been discussing and practicing with their teachers online all week,” she said. “This transition for Frank and Wilson we hope will be smooth since we have been in daily contact with the families and kids for the last six weeks.”

Felber said if she had a preference it would be to teach students in person, but if the district were to go back to all virtual, she could handle that, as well.

“I’m learning new ways to use the computer technology and finding new things and learning each day, as well,” she said. “In my opinion, if it is something we would have to do for the safety of my students and the safety of everybody else, I think as a teacher, I know, and the teachers I know here at Frank, I feel we’d just make it work.”

Virtual and in-person learning