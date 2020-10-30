FAQ: Cancelling absentee ballots

Can voters appear at the polls on Election Day and spoil their ballot then?

No. The Wisconsin Legislature changed the law about 10 years ago so voters can no longer change their vote on election day if they have not spoiled their returned ballot by the applicable absentee ballot deadlines before the election. Voters who have not spoiled their absentee ballot prior to the applicable absentee deadline “are not permitted to vote in person at the same election on election day.” Wis. Stat. § 6.86(5) and (6).

If a voter mailed a ballot back but it has not arrived in the clerk’s office by Election Day, can the voter just vote at the polls?

No. A voter who has mailed their ballot back is not eligible to vote in person on election day, even if that ballot has not yet been received by their clerk. The deadline for voters to spoil ballots requested by mail is 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election or in-person by the last day where in-person absentee voting hours are offered in each municipality. Voters can find their municipal clerk’s contact information at https://MyVote.wi.gov.

If a voter who was sent an absentee ballot but hasn’t returned it yet wants to vote in person instead, can they do that?