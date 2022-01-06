Fast food manager charged with child enticement

A manager at a Kenosha fast-food restaurant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after she was charged last month with a felony count of child enticement.

Lidia Lopez, 36, of the 8400 block of Lexington Place, Pleasant Prairie, faces a possible prison term of 15 years, 10 years extended supervision and a $100,000 fine if she’s convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police on Dec. 5 received a complaint involving explicit photographs that had been sent to a 16-year-old boy. The mother said inappropriate messages had been sent to both that child and another son, and she and the 16-year-old told police that “(Lopez) is inappropriate at work with several other teenage boys.”

The 16-year-old told police that Lopez, using the name, “Dell Laflare,” had sent him several messages through Facebook, including photographs of her legs, her face and one of her exposed breasts. The defendant allegedly sent the teen several messages, asking him to “come over, asks if he drinks beers, states she needs company, and again tries to convince him to come over,” the complaint states.

As the conversation continued, Lopez allegedly told the teen to bring “bud to smoke and liquor if you can.” The teenager told police he deleted some of the messages and all the photographs he had sent to the defendant.

Lopez eventually gave the teen her address in Pleasant Prairie, and then arranged to pick him up at his house after school Nov. 29. The complaint states, that at the defendant’s house, the boy had two sips of whisky and cola, and then they went to her vehicle, where she took off all her clothes and began to touch him.

The teen told police they were together for 30 to 40 minutes, when he told her he was uncomfortable, so they stopped. The boy stated he told Lopez after he just wanted to be friends, and that she continued to send him explicit messages and images.

On Nov. 30, the defendant allegedly sent the teen messages, when she stated, “Then I’m gonna fall in love with you,” and pressed him to “keep it a secret.” Lopez also attempted to get the boy to buy her cartridges of marijuana during those additional conversations, the complaint states.

Police responded to Lopez’s place of employment, where she denied any knowledge of why they were speaking to her and denied any wrongdoing. After she was taken into custody, Lopez also denied going to the teenager’s home and denied she had a social media account.

Lopez, who was in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon for a bail/bond hearing, also is charged with a felony count of exposing genitals, which carries a possible prison term of 18 months and a $10,000 fine.

Court records show that Lopez waived her right to a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 and pleaded not guilty. Following Thursday’s hearing before Judge Jason Rossell, Lopez is due in court Feb. 10, for a 10 a.m. judicial pre-trial conference.

