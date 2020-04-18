Federal CARES Act grant dollars could benefit nine Kenosha organizations

Nine Kenosha-based nonprofit organizations could be the recipients of a fresh infusion of federal grant dollars under a proposal discussed Friday.
The city’s Community Development Block Grant Committee met to hash over how an allocation of $655,910 in funds could be disbursed through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Federal CDBG funds are typically disbursed annually to states — and, ultimately, individual municipalities — with the provision the funds benefit organizations and programs serving low-income people and other narrowly defined parameters. This year, multiple rounds of CDBG funds are anticipated in response to COVID-19.
A number of the organizations named to the city’s list have been addressing critical needs within the city by providing meal services, housing assistance and aid to small businesses.
Mayor John Antaramian presented the CDBG Committee with a recommended list of eight organizations, but Alderman Anthony Kennedy, who sits on the committee, made a successful appeal to bring a ninth one into the fold and shift around several funding allocations.
Based on the CDBG Committee’s recommendation, which remains tentative through early May, the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation is slated to be the largest recipient of the fresh funds. The organization could receive $365,910, earmarked for micro-enterprise and small business assistance.
Heather Lux, project director with the WWBIC, said the allocation would help swaths of Kenosha small businesses struggling to address their critical needs amid the pandemic.
Lux confirmed a number of small businesses have been reaching out to her organization for assistance and applied for funds through the federal Payroll Protection Program before it was tapped out midweek.
“We don’t have access to who’s applied to what,” Lux said when asked if she had specific data. “But, obviously, our phone has been ringing off the hook.”
Four of the organizations named to the list provide various meal programs. The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha could receive $20,000 for its meal program, while Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services is slated to receive $15,000 to expand its Meals on Wheels service.
The Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network also was named a prospective recipient with $10,000 earmarked toward its food pantry. The ELCA Outreach Center, the organization Kennedy added to the list during Friday’s committee-level review, also is poised to receive $10,000 for its meal program.
The Salvation Army of Kenosha also is slated to receive $50,000 of the CDBG funds, based on the proposal, for rent and mortgage assistance.
While landlords technically are prohibited from evicting residents at this time, Dan Parrish, a case manager with the local Salvation Army, said a number of residents still find themselves in precarious circumstances.
“We’re all out of funds (for rent and mortgage assistance), so this will come in handy,” Parrish said.
Rounding out the list of recipients are the Kenosha Community Health Center, which could receive $150,000 for its mobile response unit; the Kenosha YMCA, which is set to receive $25,000 for its first responder and essential employee daycare program; and United Way of Kenosha County, which could net $10,000 for the 211 system.
The city is accepting public comment on the proposed allocations through April 27. Comments can be sent by email to citydevelopment@kenosha.org. The City Council is slated to make an official vote on the allocations May 4.
