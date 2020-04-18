Federal CARES Act grant dollars could benefit nine Kenosha organizations

Heather Lux, project director with the WWBIC, said the allocation would help swaths of Kenosha small businesses struggling to address their critical needs amid the pandemic.

Lux confirmed a number of small businesses have been reaching out to her organization for assistance and applied for funds through the federal Payroll Protection Program before it was tapped out midweek.

“We don’t have access to who’s applied to what,” Lux said when asked if she had specific data. “But, obviously, our phone has been ringing off the hook.”

Four of the organizations named to the list provide various meal programs. The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha could receive $20,000 for its meal program, while Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services is slated to receive $15,000 to expand its Meals on Wheels service.

The Shalom Center of the Interfaith Network also was named a prospective recipient with $10,000 earmarked toward its food pantry. The ELCA Outreach Center, the organization Kennedy added to the list during Friday’s committee-level review, also is poised to receive $10,000 for its meal program.

The Salvation Army of Kenosha also is slated to receive $50,000 of the CDBG funds, based on the proposal, for rent and mortgage assistance.