Federal money promised for businesses to rebuild after rioting is actually for coronavirus relief

Morrissey said the city has contacted Wisconsin’s senators and representatives and is trying to identify any program that could bring in additional aid. He said they met last week with leaders of state agencies to discuss the city’s need for help.

He said city officials suspected, but were not entirely sure, the $4 million Trump referenced was for the COVID-19 program.

Morrissey said city officials are hopeful that additional dollars will be available.

“We’re trying to see everyone we can to try to get additional money,” he said.

Alderman Jan Michalski’s district includes Uptown, where about a dozen businesses along 22nd Avenue and Roosevelt Road were destroyed by fires set during the second night of rioting. He said he has talked to business and building owners who are struggling as they try to resolve insurance issues. Some believe they will not be able to rebuild, he explained.

“I’m disappointed for sure,” Michalski said when he was told the promised $4 million was for coronavirus relief. “Oftentimes when you have federal grant money available, there are strings attached and they are very stringent about how you can use it and what you can use it for.”