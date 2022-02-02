Felony drug charges filed after traffic stop

A suspicious vehicle parked in a high drug area led police to a traffic stop and five criminal counts filed Tuesday against a 38-year-old Kenosha man.

Shawn Dale Graham, of the 8800 block of 41st Avenue, faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of THC, along with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

Court records indicate that Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating set a $5,000 signature bond for Graham during his initial appearance Tuesday. Jail records show that Graham remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Graham is due back in court Feb. 17, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing. Each of the felony charges carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha Police officer on patrol observed the defendant in a parked 2015 Honda Fit in the 2200 block of 53rd Street. The officer noted it was unusual because of the cold temperatures and that the Model Market area is known for high drug activity.

The officer also watched a female leave a residence and enter the vehicle, which wasn’t running at the time.

Graham then left the area, and the officer observed his vehicle roll through a stop sign at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 53rd Street, the complaint states. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a time, then found it as it traveled southbound in the 5400 block of 22nd Avenue.

The vehicle eventually stopped on the west curb in the 5500 block of 23rd Avenue near 56th Street.

Police searched a backpack found in the vehicle and seized 29.2 grams of methamphetamine in four individual bags, 1.7 grams of cocaine, 10 unknown pills, a scale, a marijuana pipe, a used meth pipe, 4.8 grams of THC gummies, a clear baggie with 2.2 grams of marijuana and a clear baggie with two ends of marijuana joints and residue.

In a statement to police after his arrest, Graham told them all the drugs found within the vehicle were for personal use. He said he and a friend purchased the drugs from a source in Chicago, according to the complaint, and that days earlier, he made a purchase of marijuana and cocaine from someone in West Allis.

Court records show that Graham previously was convicted in 2018 of felony possession of THC, a second offense, in Racine County. He also has a felony conviction for manufacturing/delivering cocaine in Waukesha County in 2004.

Graham’s driver’s license also had been revoked in 1997 for one year because of 1997 and had not yet been reinstated, court records show.

