Final site and operation plans approved for pharmaceutical plant

Once operational, the Pleasant Prairie facility will manufacture aseptic liquid and freeze-dried products as well as terminally sterilized liquid products.

The local facility will manufacture sterile injectable pharmaceutical products, which will be used in various medical applications, such as cardiology and oncology.

According to Jean Werbie-Harris, the village’s community development director, the products will be produced and filled in a liquid state. Some products will undergo freeze-drying to provide a long-term stable application.

“Overall annual production volumes are projected to be in the range of 10 million vials per year for the first-phase facility depending on business needs. However, plant capacity can be increased with adjustments to the operating plan,” she said.

The first floor will have warehousing and be used for inspection, labeling, packaging, utilities. It will also have maintenance areas, office space, locker areas and a lunchroom.

The second floor is designated for manufacturing, with formulation, equipment and component preparation, filling, freeze-drying and capping activities. The second floor will also house the microbiology laboratory and an “in-process” chemistry laboratory.