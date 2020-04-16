Fire causes damage to garage at washer, dryer repair business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHEATLAND – Fire damaged a garage at local washer and dryer repair business Thursday night.

The fire, reported around 9:30 p.m., occurred at Petersen’s Reconditioned Washers and Dryers, 8015 400th Ave., just north of Powers Lake. Responding to the blaze were fire departments from Wheatland, Twin Lakes and Randall.

According to initial radio reports, the fire produced heavy smoke at the unoccupied structure. There were no injuries, said Sgt. Ryan Markowski, of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of the fire and extent of the damage was not immediately known, he said.

The incident is the second garage fire in the past two days in the western part of the county. On Wednesday, fire coming from a storage area inside a garage forced a Salem Lakes family from their home at 8635 234th Ave. No one was injured. The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical, according to authorities.

A GoFundMe page established to assist the family has raised more than $37,000. For additional information go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-young-family-everything-lost-in-house-fire

