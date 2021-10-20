Fire damages home near Washington Park while owners away; family's four dogs unharmed

Homeowner Killis Gayheart, said he had been shopping with his wife when he was contacted that his home was on fire. The family was reunited with their dogs, but Gayheart said he didn’t think it was serious, until he saw the emergency response at work.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gayheart took a deep breath as he spoke of how he and members of his family, including his mother-in-law and a grandmother had recently battled COVID-19. Gayheart, who said he had been very ill, has since recovered. But, the two women had just died within days of each other, he said.

“And, now this,” he said, shaking his head.

At the scene, Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau Division Chief Guy Santelli briefed Gayheart, pulling him aside to talk privately.

Reached later, Gayheart said he was told one of the dogs may have bumped or pawed at the gas stove in the kitchen, inadvertently turning it on and it igniting possible materials nearby. The dogs were not injured. Gayheart said the fire burned into an upstairs bedroom, a bathroom and the home incurred water damage, as well. He said he would not know how much damage incurred until he meets with an insurance adjuster this week.