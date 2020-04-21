Firearms instructor charged with sexual assault in Kenosha

A firearms instructor at Naval Station Great Lakes was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a Kenosha woman and also received weapons charges.
Dakota Hancock-Rogers, 24, of Kenosha, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also cited for drunken driving.
In his initial appearance Tuesday, the attorney representing him told the court Hancock-Rogers is an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy and is a firearms instructor at Great Lakes.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to an apartment on the 5300 block of 64th Avenue at 2:18 a.m. Monday. The caller said a man was drunk and being disorderly and had forced himself on her.
When an officer arrived, he found Hancock-Rogers in a Jeep, pulling out of a parking space. The officer spoke to him and reported his speech was slurred and he appeared intoxicated.
An officer went to speak to the woman inside. She said she had met Hancock-Rogers online recently and that she had invited him over for what was their second meeting. She said, while he was over, he drank heavily. She said that he held her down, took off her clothes and forced himself on her sexually despite her repeatedly telling him to stop. She said she eventually pushed him down the stairs, locked the door and called police.
Another officer spoke to Hancock-Rogers in the parking lot. He told the officer he was armed and did not have a concealed carry permit, but said he did not need one because he was open carrying. He was wearing an empty holster. There was a loaded handgun under a camouflage hat in the Jeep, along with an open bottle of Jameson. According to the complaint, he refused to do field sobriety tests, saying he had too much to drink and did not want to participate.
In court Tuesday, the defense attorney asked for a signature bond, citing Hancock-Rogers military service and the lack of evidence of sex assault.
“These are cases that are difficult for the state to prove,” Carl Johnson said. “There is no physical evidence or DNA; this will most likely come down to a question of consent.”
A spokesman from Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes confirmed that Hancock-Rogers is assigned there and is a gunner’s mate second class.
“We cooperate with local authorities for any situations in which service members are involved,” the spokesman said.
Hancock-Rogers’s bond was set at $5,000.
