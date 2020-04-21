Firearms instructor charged with sexual assault in Kenosha

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A firearms instructor at Naval Station Great Lakes was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting a Kenosha woman and also received weapons charges.

Dakota Hancock-Rogers, 24, of Kenosha, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon. He was also cited for drunken driving.

In his initial appearance Tuesday, the attorney representing him told the court Hancock-Rogers is an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy and is a firearms instructor at Great Lakes.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to an apartment on the 5300 block of 64th Avenue at 2:18 a.m. Monday. The caller said a man was drunk and being disorderly and had forced himself on her.

When an officer arrived, he found Hancock-Rogers in a Jeep, pulling out of a parking space. The officer spoke to him and reported his speech was slurred and he appeared intoxicated.