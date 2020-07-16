Firefighters, foundation award $15,000 to help six families battling pediatric cancer

Lois said the head-shaving event raised about $7,500 and a “generous donor” matched the amount for a total of $15,000, to help six families this year. All proceeds were donated to the foundation, which helps local families from Kenosha and Racine counties battling various types of pediatric cancers.

“It’s an amazing foundation. What they do for childhood cancer, what they’ve learned from Val’s grandson having this horrible disease and everything they do for the community — I love partnering with them and supporting them,” said Lois before presenting families with their checks.

Shaymus was 11 years old when he died of Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. To honor him, the foundation has played host to a fundraiser in his name for the last three years in Kenosha. The foundation was started seven years ago in 2013, following his death in 2012. His grandmother Valerie Duffeck recalled how Shaymus wanted to help kids who were going through the same things he was and as a talented young artist told her that kids undergoing cancer treatments should have art supplies so they could access them any time.