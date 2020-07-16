Firefighters, foundation award $15,000 to help six families battling pediatric cancer

Patricia Geiger knew right away there was something wrong when her then 3 ½ year old son Jackson started complaining about headaches.
He’d go to bed crying and then he’d be fine until the headaches started up again, she said. It was a cycle that would continue for three months before doctors finally diagnosed him with cancerous tumor at the back of his head.
“I took him to the doctor, six, seven, eight times and then went to the ER. They didn’t want to do a scan because he was so young,” said Geiger, of Kenosha, whose family was one of six recipients of a grant from the Shaymus Guinn Foundation Wednesday night at Coins Sports Bar.
“I said, `Well, I’m not leaving until you do something because something is wrong with him and I know that.”
A half hour later they rushed Jackson to Children’s Hospital where he had two seizures. The prognosis wasn’t good. Doctors told Geiger he may not walk or talk. But Jackson underwent a 14-hour surgery where they removed 90 percent of the tumor and now at age 6, “he’s doing very good,” she said.
This year, the annual fundraising event, originally scheduled for May 17 and known as the Kenosha Kids Cancer Buzz, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Pleasant Prairie Firefighters Local 3785 charities and President Marc Lois took to social media with and along with firefighters and a local nurse the event was held on Facebook Live.
Lois said the head-shaving event raised about $7,500 and a “generous donor” matched the amount for a total of $15,000, to help six families this year. All proceeds were donated to the foundation, which helps local families from Kenosha and Racine counties battling various types of pediatric cancers.
“It’s an amazing foundation. What they do for childhood cancer, what they’ve learned from Val’s grandson having this horrible disease and everything they do for the community — I love partnering with them and supporting them,” said Lois before presenting families with their checks.
Shaymus was 11 years old when he died of Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. To honor him, the foundation has played host to a fundraiser in his name for the last three years in Kenosha. The foundation was started seven years ago in 2013, following his death in 2012. His grandmother Valerie Duffeck recalled how Shaymus wanted to help kids who were going through the same things he was and as a talented young artist told her that kids undergoing cancer treatments should have art supplies so they could access them any time.
The foundation has helped families with everything from the purchase of a car to get kids to appointments, paying bills, buying groceries, mortgage payments and at times for trips to places the child wishes to see, said Duffeck. Often, a cancer diagnosis, she said, can separate families because of the distances they must travel for specialized care and the foundation has assisted with travel so that the entire family can be together, she said.
In addition to Geiger, the families of Kennedy Johnson, 4, Sienna Homan, 6, Travis Jones, 5, Brittan Schwartz, 2 ½, and Kenz and Jack Ryan, 10 and 12, attended the small gathering that included dinner. To safeguard their health amid the pandemic, the children were not present and some are still undergoing treatment for their illness. In previous years, the fundraiser and hair-shaving activities included the kids who would watch as their relatives and friends got their “buzz” on for the cause.
“These firefighters…they’ve been beyond good,” she said. “We’ve been blessed.”
Reed Johnson, a Caledonia firefighter whose daughter Kennedy was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, said in January doctors discovered a large tumor in her chest that had affected her breathing and her heart. A regimen of steroidal and chemotherapy treatments has so far shrunk the mass but in the beginning, Kennedy had a dry cough and symptoms “easily mistaken for a cold,” he said. She’ll continue to undergo treatments for the next two years, he said.
He said knowing how the firefighters helped connect him with the foundation “makes it all a little extra special.” He said he’s shown his daughter, who currently has no hair, pictures of the firefighters getting their heads shaved in their support of children with cancer.
“She’s doing really well now,” said Johnson. “She has no evidence of the disease. It’s a good prognosis. We’re one of the lucky ones.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!