Firefighters put out fire in wall at downtown apartment

Kenosha firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a wall at a downtown apartment building Sunday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at 609 58th St. by the woman who was inside the room, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder of the Kenosha Fire Department.

According to Schroeder, the person had been burning incense in the room and apparently fell asleep when she awoke to the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and were on scene for about half an hour.

"When we got there, the fire was not actively showing, but was in the wall," Schroeder said.

No one was injured, and no citations were issued.

