Firehouse financing up for vote in Wheatland

Town clerk Sheila Siegler said she contacted the Wisconsin Town’s Association to see if there was a way the special meeting could include voting throughout the day Monday. However, that is not possible.

Any qualified voter in the town can cast a vote at the meeting regardless if that person is a registered voter. A qualified voter must be a permanent resident of the town. Part-time residents with second homes are not qualified to vote at a special electors meeting per state statute.

Ballots will be provided to electors who show identification at the door. Electors have the option of casting a ballot immediately, or staying for the meeting.

Siegler said the meeting is being held the school to provide a venue where social distancing is possible. Masks are required.

The firehouse design is still a work in progress. The town has been working with Scherrer Construction since then to design an addition to the existing firehouse at a cost not to exceed $2.5 million.

That plan, presented earlier this month, is still being tweaked to take into consideration comments from fire chief Lou Denko, who still favors a new building.