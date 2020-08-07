Firehouse financing up for vote in Wheatland

Wheatland electors will vote Monday on whether to authorize the Town Board to spend up to $2.5 million for firehouse construction.
The binding vote on the level of funding will take place at a special meeting of electors at 6 p.m. Monday at Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave.
The vote is not on a specific plan or layout. It is to determine the level of monetary support electors are willing to provide for firehouse construction. Voters rejected a $3.8 million plan to construct a new firehouse in a nonbinding referendum in February.
Based on the 2019 assessed value of the town, and a 20-year loan for $2.5 million at 3 percent, the projected annual cost would be $46.25 on a $100,000 property, $92.51 on a $200,000 property, and $138.76 on a $300,000 property.
At a 3.5 percent interest rate the annual cost would be $48.37 on a $100,000 property, $96.74 on a $200,000 property and $145.11 on a $300,000 property.
Some residents questioned why the vote could not take place on Tuesday during the partisan primary.
“State statutes require towns to hold a town meeting of electors to authorize the Town Board to construct and finance buildings for the use of the town and (residents) must be present to vote,” an information sheet on the vote, reads. “There is no absentee voting.”
Town clerk Sheila Siegler said she contacted the Wisconsin Town’s Association to see if there was a way the special meeting could include voting throughout the day Monday. However, that is not possible.
Any qualified voter in the town can cast a vote at the meeting regardless if that person is a registered voter. A qualified voter must be a permanent resident of the town. Part-time residents with second homes are not qualified to vote at a special electors meeting per state statute.
Ballots will be provided to electors who show identification at the door. Electors have the option of casting a ballot immediately, or staying for the meeting.
Siegler said the meeting is being held the school to provide a venue where social distancing is possible. Masks are required.
The firehouse design is still a work in progress. The town has been working with Scherrer Construction since then to design an addition to the existing firehouse at a cost not to exceed $2.5 million.
That plan, presented earlier this month, is still being tweaked to take into consideration comments from fire chief Lou Denko, who still favors a new building.
The latest version of the plan, which is already being altered to move the parking lot and flip the location of the addition, connects four new, deeper apparatus bays to the existing four-bay building. It also adds a gear laundry room and locker room, restrooms, office space, a training room, and a kitchen and lounge area with room for a future bunk room.
