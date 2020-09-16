First day of school in Unified registers 58% in-person attendance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 58% of Kenosha Unified students showed up for in-person learning on the first day of school, according to district officials

That number was on target with projections earlier this month as families and schools prepared to receive students in their classrooms for the first time since March, when the state ordered schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unified is offering both in-person instruction and virtual learning to begin the school year as approved by the School Board earlier this month. While the majority of students in the district returned in person Monday for the first day, 42% opted for virtual learning, according to Tanya Ruder, the Unified's spokesperson.

"Things went generally well (on the first day). We are extremely proud of our students," she said. "We experienced some hiccups, but for the most part our in-person students arrived with their masks on and ready to learn and our virtual students logged on and began learning what their days will entail."

As the days progress, Ruder anticipated fewer glitches and students, teachers, and staff would settle into the new routine.