First day of school in Unified registers 58% in-person attendance

About 58% of Kenosha Unified students showed up for in-person learning on the first day of school, according to district officials
That number was on target with projections earlier this month as families and schools prepared to receive students in their classrooms for the first time since March, when the state ordered schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unified is offering both in-person instruction and virtual learning to begin the school year as approved by the School Board earlier this month. While the majority of students in the district returned in person Monday for the first day, 42% opted for virtual learning, according to Tanya Ruder, the Unified's spokesperson.
"Things went generally well (on the first day). We are extremely proud of our students," she said. "We experienced some hiccups, but for the most part our in-person students arrived with their masks on and ready to learn and our virtual students logged on and began learning what their days will entail."
As the days progress, Ruder anticipated fewer glitches and students, teachers, and staff would settle into the new routine.
The district as part of its school opening plan requires that students and staff, with few exceptions, wear masks during the school day to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The district's mask-wearing policy would continue past the expiration of the statewide mandate on Sept. 28. In Wisconsin, the wearing of masks is required indoors and in public places where appropriate physical distancing is not feasible.
The district is providing cloth masks free to students, teachers and staff after having ordered more than 41,000 face coverings prior to the start of the school year.
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
mahone heading in .jpg
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
forest Arianni Lopez.jpg
forest Daniel Ocampo.jpg
bus mahone.jpg
forest bump.jpg
forest waiting.jpg
tremper line.jpg
tremper Logan Weichers.jpg
harborside early.jpg
forest dots.jpg
forest Rachel Hanspal.jpg
tremper masks.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!