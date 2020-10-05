First look at Kenosha County 2021 Budget is Tuesday

It is unknown if that will hold true with the budget that will be presented Tuesday given the financial burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to fund new purchases.

“With everything going on in our world and our community, this is an unusual budget year to be sure,” Kreuser said. “But I am excited to present the County Board with a proposal that continues to move Kenosha County forward in many areas.”

The budget process will include multiple meetings this month:

Oversight committee meetings on the budget will run during the weeks of Oct. 12 and 19.

Finance Committee hearings will be held Monday-Thursday, Oct. 26-29.

The public hearing and first reading of the budget is projected to be on Nov. 4.

The County Board is expected to adopt the budget Nov. 5.

These meetings are often lengthy and can result in amendments to the budget as presented.

Last year the department-by-department budget review took more than nine hours over the course of three days.