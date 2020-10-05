First look at Kenosha County 2021 Budget is Tuesday

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser will present a draft of the 2021 Budget — which will include funding for body cameras — to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.
Details about the budget have not yet been released.
Both Kreuser and the Board of Supervisors made commitments in late summer to include funding for body cameras in the 2021 Budget.
The board voted 22-0 in late July, prior to the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, to direct county finance staff to fund the purchase of the cameras and related implementation costs.
Kreuser, following the shooting of Blake and subsequent protests and riots, also issued a statement that body cameras will be funded.
“I hear the community’s call for more transparency, and I can tell you that body cameras will be funded next year,” Kreuser announced Aug. 31. “The County Board made this request in a resolution adopted not long before the recent, tragic events in our community, and I have no reason not to follow through on it.”
The budget presentation will take place at the beginning of the County Board meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.
Kreuser, who has served as County Executive since 2008, has never presented a county budget for consideration with a tax levy increase of more than 3 percent.
It is unknown if that will hold true with the budget that will be presented Tuesday given the financial burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to fund new purchases.
“With everything going on in our world and our community, this is an unusual budget year to be sure,” Kreuser said. “But I am excited to present the County Board with a proposal that continues to move Kenosha County forward in many areas.”
The budget process will include multiple meetings this month:
Oversight committee meetings on the budget will run during the weeks of Oct. 12 and 19.
Finance Committee hearings will be held Monday-Thursday, Oct. 26-29.
The public hearing and first reading of the budget is projected to be on Nov. 4.
The County Board is expected to adopt the budget Nov. 5.
These meetings are often lengthy and can result in amendments to the budget as presented.
Last year the department-by-department budget review took more than nine hours over the course of three days.
The present year’s budget made an investment in law enforcement and infrastructure improvements. In presenting it last October, Kreuser said “the role of law enforcement personnel has become more complex over the last decade and wages did not keep pace.”
The 2020 budget included a contract settlement with the Sheriff’s Department that accounted for nearly 1 percent of the 2020 tax levy increase.
