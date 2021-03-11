First phase of TID project takes step forward in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A proposed 300-unit apartment complex in the first development phase of the recently approved tax incremental financing district No. 8 in the village cleared several Plan Commission hurdles Monday night.

But with the complexity of what’s on the table, there’s still plenty of work ahead.

Following a public hearing that had just one emailed comment and one from a resident in attendance during the virtual meeting, the commission unanimously approved four agenda items as it relates to the Seasons at River View apartments that will be developed by Fiduciary Real Estate Development of Milwaukee.

The commission approved separate motions to discontinue the platted but not constructed rights-of-way within the Chateau Eau Plaines Subidvision; residential development plans and a Digital Security Imaging System agreement for the apartment complex; an amendment to the village’s comprehensive land use plan; and zoning map and text amendments.

Early last month, the Village Board approved the new TID, which consists of about 127 acres of land south of Highway 50, north of 79th Street and between 104th and 115th avenues. The Joint Review Board then gave its second approval Feb. 23, and now the last step is in the hands of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for its OK.