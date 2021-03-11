First phase of TID project takes step forward

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A proposed 300-unit apartment complex in the first development phase of the recently approved tax incremental financing district No. 8 in the village cleared several Plan Commission hurdles Monday night.
But with the complexity of what’s on the table, there’s still plenty of work ahead.
Following a public hearing that had just one emailed comment and one from a resident in attendance during the virtual meeting, the commission unanimously approved four agenda items as it relates to the Seasons at River View apartments that will be developed by Fiduciary Real Estate Development of Milwaukee.
The commission approved separate motions to discontinue the platted but not constructed rights-of-way within the Chateau Eau Plaines Subidvision; residential development plans and a Digital Security Imaging System agreement for the apartment complex; an amendment to the village’s comprehensive land use plan; and zoning map and text amendments.
Early last month, the Village Board approved the new TID, which consists of about 127 acres of land south of Highway 50, north of 79th Street and between 104th and 115th avenues. The Joint Review Board then gave its second approval Feb. 23, and now the last step is in the hands of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for its OK.
There clearly are a lot of moving parts that need to be sorted through, Pleasant Prairie Community Development Director Jean Werbie-Harris said, who added that all conditions set forth by both the village and within the escrow agreement need to be met by June or July 1.
“We need to verify an exact date for (Fiduciary),” she said. “There are so many documents that need to be recorded, lots of signatures and lots of action that needs to happen to have everything happen in the right order for this development to move forward.”
Fiduciary Vice President of Development Tony DeRosa agreed.
“This is as complicated as they get,” he said. “I think (the village has) been able to narrow this down. We’re excited to be at this point in the process. We’re a couple months out from closing on the land and getting underway with construction. It’s been a long process, but we can see the finish line here.”
Apartment complex
As for the apartment complex, Werbie-Harris laid out the proposal for the commission.
The development will consist of a dozen 20-unit and four 15-unit buildings (24 studio apartments, 128 one-bedroom, 124 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom). A total of 16 two-story buildings for 300 units in all will be constructed.
“The buildings, layout and floor plan design of this development provide a wide variety of housing options at a price point that will cater to a broad demographic group,” Werbie-Harris said.
Planned amenities on the site include a fully furnished club room, fitness facility, leasing office, outdoor pool, playground area, fenced in dog exercise area, a detached maintenance building and a car wash.
The rent is expected to run from $1,100 to $2,200 per month, Werbie-Harris said. The development also includes 722 parking spaces, including 270 enclosed and 18 handicapped.
Headlights concern
Werbie-Harris read into the record an email from a resident, who expressed concern about headlights that may shine into the backyards and homes on the northside of 79th Street.
The letter writer asked about what possible fencing or landscaping that may be included to the south of the development.
“I sure hope the quality of life of longtime, taxpaying residents on the north side of 79th Street will be considered when approving plans for this development,” the letter stated. “We already deal with lights, the glow of Lynch Chevrolet, but they are few and far between enough to tolerate. Headlights from constant traffic from an apartment complex directly behind us will diminish our Pleasant Prairie quality of life.”
DeRosa said he was confident the issue was already handled.
“We understand the concerns,” he said. “We’ve designed the site plan taking this into account by not facing parking lots directly to the south, toward the residential neighborhood. We’ve tried to lay this out to minimize that traffic so we don’t have direct headlights where a car might be sitting with headlights facing the south.”
DeRosa said the distance from the proposed parking to the building is 382 feet, and doing an online search, he found that a typical headlight travels 200 feet. He added that the south side will be screened with new landscaping, and a significant wetland buffer will not be disturbed.
“I think we’ve done a lot of things above and beyond to minimize this (concern),” he said.
Also included in the first phase of the TID No. 8 is the extension of 115th Avenue to Highway 50, along with the completion of 77th Street between 109th and 115th avenues. Nearly $27.8 million will be raised in tax increment collections during the life of the TID, which is expected to expire in 2040.
The overall plan of mixed-use developments that will consist of both commercial and residential projects is expected to generate $89.6 million.
