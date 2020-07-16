Fish in water: Kingfish opener rained out

The number of concession stands has also been reduced with the goal of limiting traffic in common areas as much as possible. The team’s full COVID-19 Readiness Plan can be viewed on kingfishbaseball.com.

“It’s been little tweaks here and there to make sure that people feel safe,” Gole said. “The key thing is we want to make sure people are safe and that they feel safe.”

Gole said that, right now, the capacity at Simmons Field when all available areas are used is about 825. On Wednesday, it was about 700 to 750, he said. The gloomy weather hurt, but Gole said Wednesday’s ticket sales were trending well in spite of that.

“I think overall, yes, I think we were trending the right way,” Gole said. “I think we’re going to be able to fill and reach our capacities for most of the games.”

One of those in attendance was Nick Balk, who was there with his mother, sister, brother-in-law and two nephews.

“I’m very excited,” Balk said. “Not much has been going on with the whole coronavirus, so I’m ready to see some dingers.”

And did he feel safe?