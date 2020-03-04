Fix It: Downtown graffiti

Today’s problem: While Fix It was downtown this past Sunday morning, Fix It noticed these four large sections of graffiti sprayed on the temporary walls at the construction site on the northeast corner of 58th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Fix It contacted the city of Kenosha to ask if they could contact the property owner or the site’s general contractor to see that the graffiti is removed.

City responds: John Morrissey, director of the Department of City Inspections, wrote, “I personally met with the onsite foreman this morning (on Monday.) He advised that they would take care of the issue by the end of the day. If not, we will issue a 15-day cleanup order per the ordinance.”

Fix It checked back at the location, and sure enough, by midday the graffiti had been painted over.

Thank you to the city and the general contractor for the prompt remedy.

Send your ideas our way: If you have an idea for a future Fix It, send a note to Brian Passino at bpassino@kenoshanews.com or call 656-6280.

