Fix It: It's pothole season again

Fix It: Does Somers have an agreement with the city of Kenosha as to who does what?

Smith: "Typically the right of way will fall either into the town (and village of Somers) or into the city. Yes, that’s typically how it’s done."

Fix It: Any idea what the timeline for filling them would be?

Smith: "I want to get that done. ... We’ve got a lot of activity going on over at Sheridan Road with locating, because we’re looking at doing streets and water mains over on Sheridan Road this year, so as soon as I get some guys freed up, we’re going to get over that way. And that street is on our list of streets that need to be re-done."

Fix It: So it will eventually be re-paved, then?

Smith: "Yes, it’s badly needed. Probably won’t do that one this year, but maybe the following year."

Fix It checked back on 25th Avenue this week, and the potholes had been filled. Thank you to Somers for taking care of this.

Update: Last week's Fix It took a look at the need for safety improvements at the railroad viaducts on 56th Street at 13th Avenue.