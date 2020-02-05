Fix It: It's pothole season again

Today’s problem: Reader C called the News to complain about potholes on 25th Avenue between 15th Street and 12 Street (Highway E.)
C said, “And now it’s completely worse. They just keep coming to put a little blacktop in the holes. So there are bits and pieces that got annexed into Somers and no one wants to fix it. ... It’s just a mess. It’s terrible. It’s really bad. It takes a toll on your car.”
Observations: Fix It visited the location. Most of the north end of this street is in good condition. Toward the south end of this stretch of roadway, there are three or four larger potholes near the center line, smaller potholes and a fair amount of rough pavement where it’s been degraded by the freeze/thaw cycle.
Residential properties along this section of the street fall in Kenosha on the east side and Somers on the west side.
Fix It called the city of Kenosha Street Department to ask about who gets to fill them.
City responds: Dennis Schmunck, street superintendent for the city, said, "We share pothole responsibility with anyone who wants to take it. ... I would say it’s Somers' jurisdiction."
Fix It then got on the horn to Somers.
Somers responds: Jerry Smith, public works superintendent for the village and town of Somers, said, "We are going to do that. It’s on our list. It’s the first we’ve heard of it. Usually we get calls directly, but this works too. It’s one of those border streets."
Fix It: Does Somers have an agreement with the city of Kenosha as to who does what?
Smith: "Typically the right of way will fall either into the town (and village of Somers) or into the city. Yes, that’s typically how it’s done."
Fix It: Any idea what the timeline for filling them would be?
Smith: "I want to get that done. ... We’ve got a lot of activity going on over at Sheridan Road with locating, because we’re looking at doing streets and water mains over on Sheridan Road this year, so as soon as I get some guys freed up, we’re going to get over that way. And that street is on our list of streets that need to be re-done."
Fix It: So it will eventually be re-paved, then?
Smith: "Yes, it’s badly needed. Probably won’t do that one this year, but maybe the following year."
Fix It checked back on 25th Avenue this week, and the potholes had been filled. Thank you to Somers for taking care of this.
Update: Last week's Fix It took a look at the need for safety improvements at the railroad viaducts on 56th Street at 13th Avenue.
Brian Cater, deputy director of public works, wrote, “Object markers will be placed at both the 56th Street and 60th Street viaducts. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”
Another update: The city has repaired six of the seven burned-out lights near the pavilions on the north end of Alford Park.
Thank you to the city for the light repairs and for the safety improvements to the railroad bridge abutments.
Send your ideas our way: If you have an idea for a future Fix It, send a note to Brian Passino at bpassino@kenoshanews.com or call 656-6280.