Fond du Lac man arrested for OWI with kids in car

A Fond du Lac man has been arrested for allegedly drunken driving with two children in his car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post, Miguel Angel Arizmendi Fuentes, 32, was arrested for OWI-first offense, on Thursday around 8 p.m. after a Wisconsin state trooper stopped his car on I-94 southbound south of Highway 165 in Kenosha County because his vehicle fit the description of one involved in a crash.

The trooper reported smelling alcohol while speaking to Fuentes during the traffic stop, and observed Fuentes had slurred speech and glossy eyes. Two children under the age of 16 were in the car at the time. After a field sobriety test, Fuentes was taken into custody. Fuentes was later taken to the hospital for further testing, and the children were released to a "responsible party," according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Along with OWI-first offense, Fuentes also faces charges of operating after suspension, possession of open intoxicants, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

