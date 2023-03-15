Dressed in brightly colored capes and masks, two race teams sped around Festival Foods, 3207 80th St., Wednesday morning, competing to see who could finish a food pantry wish list faster.

The 14th annual “Race for the Hungry,” sponsored by North Shore Bank, began just after 10 a.m. Every year, the event donates food to a local food pantry. For the second, donations were given to the Grace Welcome Center food pantry.

Four GWC members raced through the aisles, grabbing cereal, cans of soup, waffle mix and more to help feed those struggling with hunger in Kenosha. With superhero-themed outfits, they were a eye-catching sight for regular morning shoppers.

North Shore Bank Area Manager Mary Benz said supporting local organizations was important to the bank, and the race was a fun way to help while raising awareness.

“This is our second year with Grace Welcome Center, it’s a fantastic organization, we’ve loved partnering with them for so many things,” Benz said. “They’re local, they’re in the community. We want to be there for our community.”

Two full carts

The Rev. Jonathan Barker, of the Grace Lutheran Church, expressed gratitude to North Shore Bank for the food donations, totaling about two carts brimming over with food.

“This is especially timely,” Barker said. “Yesterday, we had 188 families go through our pantry, significantly higher than we normally have for this time of year.”

Pantry Director Denise Russel also expressed her gratitude as the food pantry continued to see record numbers of families.

“It’s wonderful that they're doing this again,” Russel said. “It’s so wonderful to have a bank invested in what we do and invested in the cause.”

There were two teams this year, all food pantry volunteers or leaders, both dressed in color-coded superhero outfits.

Although the event was for charity, it wasn’t without some competition. The day before, food pantry volunteers Bill Gregory and Randy Pierce, the blue team, said Russel had sent them the wish list with aisle numbers. Suspecting sabotage, they arrived early to double-check the aisles.

With the additional scouting, the pair were a blue blur as they raced through the aisles, ultimately taking first place. The red team, Barker and Russel, came in a close second. During post-race interviews, Russel said she was happy with her performance.

“It as fun, a lot of fun,” Russel said. “As the oldest one here, I kept up okay.”

All the food collected was purchased by North Shore Bank and donated, and the blue and red teams received a $100 and $50 gift card respectively.

Although he was dressed in a mask and cape, Barker emphasized, “The real heroes are the volunteers who come each week to make the pantry possible.”

With federally backed FoodShare benefits have been decreased since the end of February, volunteers and community support will be more important than ever. Barker said he expects more unfortunate records in the coming months.