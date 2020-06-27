Former Carthage AD Dr. Bob Bonn dies

Bonn was also inducted last year into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.

Bonn’s tenure at Carthage went hand-in-hand with the school’s overall growth, as Bonn was the chair of the Exercise and Sport Science Department for most of his time on campus.

The Bonn family connections run deep at Carthage, as Bonn is survived by his wife, Michele, a retired faculty member and administrator; son, Steven, a 2010 alumnus; and son, Ryan, an adjunct faculty member in the Chemistry Department. After Bonn’s retirement, he and Michele remained in Kenosha.

Bonn began his career at Westwood High in Massachusetts, where he served as the head boys basketball and baseball coach. He then moved to the collegiate level, working as assistant men’s basketball coach at Framingham State (Mass.) and Western New Mexico.

In 1984, Bonn moved on to Pacific University, where he was the head men’s basketball coach, prior to taking over as Carthage’s athletic director in April 1992.

“We will share more about Bob’s time at Carthage, as well as information about services, on our website (carthage.edu and athletics.carthage.edu) in the coming days,” Swallow said.

