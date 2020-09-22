Former Madison chief to review shooting case

Citing a desire to have a full and independent investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in August, Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul has added a new element to the case.
Kaul announced Monday night in a press conference at the Kenosha County Detention Center that former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray has been brought on board as a consultant.
Wray, who retired from Madison in 2013, will receive the final report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, review and analyze it, and then give his findings to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.
“I come to this (position) humbled, honored and with a deep sense of gravity of what’s going on here, not only in the community, not only in the police department, but also with those that are charged with investigating this incident,” Wray said.
“I bring three things: One, not to prejudge. Two, to provide insight as an officer, as a supervisor, as a police manager, and as a subject matter expert who has dealt with these issues nationwide.”
Graveley will make the final decision on whether criminal charges should be brought against Sheskey or the two other officers involved in the Aug. 23 shooting — Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.
“As we have communicated about this investigation as it’s moved forward, D.A. Graveley and I have discussed the value that we believe a consultant with expertise in police practices can bring to the evaluation of this case,” Kaul said.
“(We) both believe that having an evaluation of the facts conducted by a consultant who can evaluate those facts in light of standard policing practices and explain where they’re consistent with those practices or where they differ from them will help reach the most just outcome in this case.”
Kaul makes selection
The selection of Wray, who also has worked on the national level since his retirement, was done without Graveley’s input, and that was by design, Graveley said.
At the national level, Wray served with the U.S. Department of Justice as a police reform specialist, Kaul said, who added that Wray analyzed use-of-force cases across the country, along with reviews of those policies.
“When I brought up the idea of the use of force or policing expert to be brought into this case, I asked the Department of Justice to determine that expert themselves,” Graveley said. “I actually asked that I not be a part of the selection process, and I did that because I wanted the maximum confidence for whatever decision results in this case.
“I wanted the public to know, that rather than there be a pre-selected outcome, that instead, independent agencies, agencies that were not going to be the ultimate decision-maker, were the ones contributing the identity and participation of the expert in this case.”
Kaul, who said he considered other candidates before he sought out Wray, had a specific menu list of qualifications when he made his decision.
And from his perspective, Wray checked off those boxes.
“The critical characteristics of a consultant is that it’s somebody who has the expertise needed to render a judgment that reflects expertise, and also somebody who is going to approach this assessment fairly so that we have a fair and objective analysis of the facts in the way they relate to standard policing practices,” Kaul said.
At the top of the priority list is that the investigation be fair to everyone, Graveley said.
“A comprehensive and fair investigation is absolutely what all parties involved in this case deserve,” he said. “It’s what Jacob Blake and his family deserve. It’s what the public deserves, who certainly have taken an interest in this case and have certainly in dramatic ways talked about and have it be part of how it informs them in terms of modern policing, race and systemic racism in our society.
“And then, certainly the police officers and their families deserve a complete and fair investigation in all respects.”
No timetable
Kaul said the investigation by the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is nearing completion. No timetable has been set for that work to be turned over to Wray, who then will give the entire file and his analysis to Graveley for the final decision on possible charges.
“A witness can always come forward,” Kaul said. “There may be additional information that a witness wants to provide. Also, the prosecutor may request that further investigation needs to be done.”
Graveley made it clear, both in a phone conversation with Wray before the two met Monday prior to the press conference, and his remarks that nothing has been decided.
And that day will not come until every piece of the investigation has concluded, he said.
“No predeterminations have been made,” Graveley said. “I believe that Chief Wray is really ideally situated to bring a diverse and abundant set of perspectives to now what needs to be thought about.”
Wray did say that he realizes the urgency of reaching a decision and hopes to come to his conclusions in as timely a manner as possible.
“It’s my intent to do a fair and impartial review, but complete, but to move with deliberate speed, as quickly as I possibly can that would not jeopardize an investigation in terms of giving the district attorney a sense of perspective and insight,” he said.
“I can appreciate, having been a police chief for 10 years, that a community really wants and (is) waiting to find out that information. I do intend to move as quickly as possible.”
All three officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting, which set off several days of both peaceful protests and rallies in the city and violent riots and civil unrest. Three protesters were shot, two fatally, by 17-year-old Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse on the third night of the unrest.
No update on federal case
The shooting also is being investigated federally by Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ.
Kaul said he couldn’t shed any light on how that investigation is proceeding.
The federal case will be conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and other state authorities. It will run parallel to the ongoing state case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!