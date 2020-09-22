Former Madison chief to review shooting case

Kaul, who said he considered other candidates before he sought out Wray, had a specific menu list of qualifications when he made his decision.

And from his perspective, Wray checked off those boxes.

“The critical characteristics of a consultant is that it’s somebody who has the expertise needed to render a judgment that reflects expertise, and also somebody who is going to approach this assessment fairly so that we have a fair and objective analysis of the facts in the way they relate to standard policing practices,” Kaul said.

At the top of the priority list is that the investigation be fair to everyone, Graveley said.

“A comprehensive and fair investigation is absolutely what all parties involved in this case deserve,” he said. “It’s what Jacob Blake and his family deserve. It’s what the public deserves, who certainly have taken an interest in this case and have certainly in dramatic ways talked about and have it be part of how it informs them in terms of modern policing, race and systemic racism in our society.

“And then, certainly the police officers and their families deserve a complete and fair investigation in all respects.”

No timetable