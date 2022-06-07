Former Parkside basketball coach set to be St. Joseph's new athletics director

St. Joseph Catholic Academy will have a new athletic director with a long history, both at the high school, and as the former UW-Parkside Women’s Basketball coach. St, Joseph alumna Jenny Knight-Kenesie, prepares to start her new position in August.

Knight-Kenesie, had an impressive career as head coach of the Parkside Ranger women’s basketball team for 11 seasons before stepping down to raise her family eight years ago. She said she was looking forward to bringing her experience to the new position.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to work with a great team at St. Joe’s and the student athletes, and continue the great traditions of the school,” Knight-Kenesie said.

One of eight siblings to graduate from St. Joseph, Knight-Kenesie has also been in the classroom as a substitute teacher several times at the school, and her children all attend the academy.

“I’ve been in the building pretty much my entire life,” Knight-Kenesie said. “I’m very passionate about the community, and want to give back to a school that’s given me so much over the years.”

Knight-Kenesie said she heard about the open position last spring and took a chance at applying.

“The opportunity came up and I thought it could be a perfect fit,” Knight-Kenesie said.

Knight-Kenesie will bring a wide range of perspectives to the position, both from her more than decade of experience in coaching at Parkside and her own experiences as a student athlete, first at St. Joseph and later at the collegiate level. She said she works well with people, and has a passion for student athletic success.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the team at St. Joe’s,” Knight-Kenesie said.

Last year, Parkside dedicated one of its practice courts to Knight-Kenesie.

