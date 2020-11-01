Foundation holds online auction, partners with eatery to raise funds for grants, scholarships

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We did it online this year because of COVID and so that people would feel safe and that way they can also bid without being here. We’ve had several bids already even before the event and people have been coming by checking it out, he said.

In past years, the auction was live. The pandemic forced the foundation to cancel its annual golf outing, its major fundraising event that included the auction, as well as, a beer garden event with its 50/50 raffle at Petrifying Springs.

Volunteers will notify auction winners, who have options for receiving items they’ve won -- including pick up at the district’s headquarters, the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., or via delivery.

“We’ll make sure they get it,” said Robert Niccolai, foundation board member on hand with Huss.

“Mason’s has just been wonderful in offering to support us with 15 percent of all their sales from the day,” Huss said. “When I talked to the owner about this and I mentioned that Kenosha area students would benefit, he was all in.”

For information on the education foundation go to https://educationfoundatoinkenosha.org.

The auction, which began at 9 a.m., was to continue through 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. The online auction can be accessed at https://educationfoundatoinkenosha.org/masons-fundraiser.

