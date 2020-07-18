Foundation to offer free haircuts, lunch to kids at reading event with barbers

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Children ages 12 and under will receive free haircuts and have the opportunity to read some of their favorite stories to local barbers at an event to be held Monday.

“Readers for Kutz” will feature children reading to local barbers from noon to 2 p.m. at Kenz Smooth Kutz, 5003 50th St.

The free haircuts, along with lunch and gift bags will also be provided. The event is sponsored through a partnership with the non-profit Linda Faye Foundation, which supplies clothing, hygiene products and essentials to children and families, and the United Way of Kenosha County.

The foundation supports has supported the annual charity three-day weekend of giving established by local DJ Carey Norris (DjMr262), which includes reading sessions with young students at local schools, a hat, gloves and coat drive culminating in a Thanksgiving Dinner. The event was inspired by Faye, his mother. This year’s event will take place over a week from Nov. 16-20.

For more information on the event contact Linda Faye Foundation President Carey Norris (DjMr262) or Vice President Brandon Morris at 262-764-0571. For more information on the foundation visit www.lindafayefoundationinc.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.