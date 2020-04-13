Foxconn facility might be used to make ventilators

MOUNT PLEASANT — Medtronic, a Minnesota-based medical device company, may start using Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant facilities to manufacture ventilators to help fill in shortages amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Medtronic’s CEO, Omar Ishrak, told CNBC on Monday that “we are doing everything we can working 24/7 with Foxconn to bring this up to the factory in Wisconsin.”
“The medical and technical experts from both our companies (Medtronic and Foxconn) are working closely to fast-track the research and development and production processes so additional ventilators can be quickly produced to fight the current global pandemic,” a statement from the Foxconn Technology Group said.
Both Medtronic and Foxconn declined to confirm when production might begin on the ventilators and on how many ventilators will be produced at the yet-to-be-operational factory.
The U.S. might not have enough ventilators to treat everyone who needs one when demand spikes because of COVID-19, although projections for how many coronavirus patients might need them vary widely.
“In a worst-case scenario it would be very difficult to have a sufficient number (of ventilators),” Thomas R. Frieden, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Obama administration, told The New York Times last month.
Terry Gou, the founder of Taiwan-based Foxconn, helped in “facilitating” the partnership between his company and Medtronic, according to Foxconn Technology Group. Gou resigned as Foxconn’s chairman in summer 2019 in order to focus on what would eventually be an unsuccessful campaign for president of Taiwan.
When Foxconn first announced its Wisconsin plans — after being offered, according to several national estimates, more than $3 billion in state and local incentives — it had aimed to start producing liquid crystal display (LCD) screens by the end of 2020.
Those plans have been changed — although construction in Wisconn Valley continues during the COVID-19 crisis — to be less focused on LCD production and to employ more engineers and researchers, although the company insists production will still begin this year.
