Free COVID-19 testing offered at high schools wraps up

All who got a free test for COVID-19 at Central and Tremper high schools should have their results by now.
Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said Tuesday that nearly 2,000 people tested at the free, drive-through testing sites set up by the Wisconsin National Guard.
It marked the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic that tests were available to anyone regardless of symptoms without an appointment. The National Guard collected nearly 850 specimens June 1-6 at Central and nearly 1,100 specimens June 4-6 at Tremper.
Freiheit said anyone who was tested at one of these sites who missed the call from the National Guard with their results, or who need a return to work letter, should call the Health Department at 262-605-6775. Callers will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, the date they were tested and the testing site.
Following the closure of those two sites, it was announced that a free, drive-through testing site at Pick ‘n Save, 5710 75th St., Kenosha, a partnership between Health Department and Kroger Health, has been extended through Saturday. A self-administered nasal swab observed by a provider is used at this site.
It requires pre-registration at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Eligibility will be established by a virtual screening tool based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with recommendations from state and local government. Those eligible can select an appointment time in their area.
Appointment times are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.
Number of positives increase
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County, which had reached 1,266 Friday, increased to 1,305 by 2 p.m. Tuesday. Since Friday, the number of COVID-19 deaths increased by 2, to 37. The new deaths are that of a 69-year-old female and a 79-year-old female.
Kenosha County has yet to display a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.
Within the last week, two COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized long-term were released from Kenosha hospitals. Kenosha County has a hospitalization percentage of 12%, compared to 14% statewide. Of the total positive cases in the county, 67% are considered to have recovered.
Statewide, the number of negative tests increased by 13,957 Tuesday, to 347,210; the number of positive cases increased by 270, to 21,308; and the number of deaths increased by 15 to 661. Overall, 68% of all cases statewide are considered to have recovered.
As of Tuesday, the state Department of Health Services reports the following active and closed facility-wide investigations for Kenosha County:
- Long-term care facilities: eight active and two closed investigations.
- Workplaces: 20 active and eight closed investigations.
- Group housing: two active investigations.
- Healthcare facilities: two active investigations.
- Other facilities: one active and two closed investigations.
These numbers are updated once a week,
Freiheit said Tuesday the county is considering continued facility specific testing and an additional community-based testing site with help from the Wisconsin National Guard.
