Free COVID-19 testing offered at high schools wraps up

All who got a free test for COVID-19 at Central and Tremper high schools should have their results by now.

Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said Tuesday that nearly 2,000 people tested at the free, drive-through testing sites set up by the Wisconsin National Guard.

It marked the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic that tests were available to anyone regardless of symptoms without an appointment. The National Guard collected nearly 850 specimens June 1-6 at Central and nearly 1,100 specimens June 4-6 at Tremper.

Freiheit said anyone who was tested at one of these sites who missed the call from the National Guard with their results, or who need a return to work letter, should call the Health Department at 262-605-6775. Callers will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, the date they were tested and the testing site.

Following the closure of those two sites, it was announced that a free, drive-through testing site at Pick ‘n Save, 5710 75th St., Kenosha, a partnership between Health Department and Kroger Health, has been extended through Saturday. A self-administered nasal swab observed by a provider is used at this site.