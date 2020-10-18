Freieit: Now is the time to get the flu vaccine

Now is the time to get the annual flu shot, Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit reiterated this week as a group of county employees and officials were vaccinated.

Freiheit said, while important every year, it is especially crucial to get the flu shot this year for several reasons. In addition to having similar symptoms, if people are infected with both it makes it more difficult for their bodies to fight the viruses. Also, getting the vaccine will help protect frontline healthcare workers and will reduce the burden on healthcare resources.

The Kenosha County Health Department this week shared a chart from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America that helps distinguish the symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, allergies and the common cold. It can be found at https://www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyhealth/.

The CDC recommends a flu vaccination before the end of this month. The vaccine is available at most pharmacies and through health care providers. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also helps connect the public with vaccine resources, including influenza vaccine locations, at https://vaccinefinder.org/.

